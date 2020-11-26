Real Estate View: Model Tenancy Act, 2020: India gears up to implement rental housing policy Updated : November 26, 2020 04:18 PM IST The act aims to bridge the trust deficit between tenants and landlords by clearly delineating their obligation. The creation of rental housing stock will help students, working professionals and the migrant population to find accommodation. The implementation of these proposals may not be so simple – act not binding on the states as land and urban development remain state subjects. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.