VIEW: Millennial homebuyers - The New Age Investors

Millennials being the new-age investors, are playing a larger role considering renewed buying interest in Indian Real estate. The present market conditions favouring the buyer have struck well with this new-age buyer who continues to flock to the market to purchase a home, understanding that real estate is today the safest haven to invest.

Millennials continue to show vivid interest in buying real estate and are seen dominating the industry landscape to invest in realty resulting in upward sales momentum.

Millennial's interest in real estate as an asset class comes from the fact that Indian Real Estate is in its best phase when it comes to investment. Lowest bank interest rates, reduced stamp duty and circle rates, reduction in construction premiums, and other policy measures by the government at the state and centre lured these millennials to invest in a home for themselves.

These new-gen buyers are your first-time homebuyer, fence-sitters, end-users. Their contribution to the overall sales in these two quarters has been to the tune of 50-60 percent, evident from the fact that September and December quarter sales registered record sales number and likely to continue in forthcoming quarters as well.

Traditionally, real estate for the preceding generations was only to own a home with a sense of security for future generations. However, with changing times older generations have passed the baton to younger generations -THE MILLENNIALS, to take investment decisions for a home purchase.

These millennials come with a new outlook to own a home and see it as a more utility space along with the investment. They are ticking the right boxes as per their needs towards purchasing a home, unlike in the past, it was just a home buying experience. These millennials are looking for the right developer, comfortable ticket size and space, perfect location, good ROI, increased connectivity, improved physical and social infrastructure, open spaces added amenities with added safety and security at large.

The Rise of Millennial Home Buyers:

Today’s Indian real estate larger share of investment is from these working geeks and young Turks wanting to secure a lifestyle of their own with a home of their choice considering Work From Home (WFH) culture being the new normal. We saw increased demand of larger 1, 2 & 3 BHKs in the island city, suburban Mumbai, and MMR region from these first-time homebuyers who moved out of rental accommodation to own a home of their own, considering safety.

Also, the pandemic proved to be a lifetime opportunity for these millennials to reverse migrate to the city from surrounding areas of Mumbai, a dream come true with a host of new policy measures benefitting them at large. The rising affordability for this new-age buyer also called the ‘Gen-Y’ home buyer saw convenience, ease-of-access, proximity to commercial and business hubs, as well as the availability of various amenities before zeroing into a project. The increased demand for housing from these new-age buyers has forced developers to introduce small convenient homes to cater to this demand.

2021 will see a significant spike in millennial home buying realigning their priorities, and consider investing in real estate over equities or any other asset class owning to high volatility. With WFH culture likely to continue in 2021 or till the entire vaccination process is complete, we will see more and more end-users especially entering the market to secure a living for themselves.

Understanding that any new pandemic can strike back, these new-age home buyers are today investing in larger living space for safety tomorrow. A noticeable aspect here is the preference towards townships having a green cover that keeps health and wellness in check. The demand for large spaces that accommodate WFH space, online learning space will continue to take centre stage. Also, vicinity to the offices is a must to avoid unnecessary travel, exposure to public transport.

Millennials preferences locale centric:

With the affordability factor for real estate touching a five-year high, the preference towards buying a property closer to the office and marketplace is witnessing a significant rise.

MMR region has always been a preferred location for millennials when it came to investment in real estate. Reason being comfortable budgets, amenitised development suiting the requirement, rental yield, increased connectivity and closer to working places.

Secondly, traditional prime office areas have become overcrowded and saturated due to space constraints and unaffordable. Locations like Andheri East, Powai, Ghatkopar, Bhandup are fast emerging as new CBD hubs and satellite offices. These upcoming new business districts are in Andheri, Kanjurmarg, Chandivali, Sakinaka, Mulund are also attracting millennials homebuyers to invest in homes in and around them to stay close to the workplaces.

So, with the advent of 2020, we have seen considerable changes in Indian Real Estate in terms of consumption, and the focus has moved from investment to lifestyle living. The pandemic has come as an opportunity, and millennials have come to the forefront showing their active involvement in housing investment.

With the ongoing WFH scenario, the developers have also gauged the demand and accordingly introducing concepts and products which are suiting the new lifestyle living needs in the market. So, as a developer community, we need to build projects that cater to different age demographics since demand is from across the larger spectrum of buyers with commonality in open spaces for socializing, a sense of spaciousness, and living an extravaganza lifestyle with zero inconveniences and stress.

Life King Size is the new mantra of these millennials.