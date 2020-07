Crisis creates opportunity. The coronavirus pandemic is a unique phenomenon and incident of the sort that has not been seen in the course of our lifetime where the service of Indian Railways and Airways was completely halted for months together resulting in significant loss to the exchequer. For the government, it is an opportunity to usher in reforms. The 1991 economic crisis led to de-licensing in many sectors and major liberalisation of the economy.

The desire to resuscitate the economy from the impact of the current coronavirus health pandemic gave the government leeway to introduce reforms in agricultural produce marketing, and introduce structural reforms in seven sectors—Coal, Minerals, Defense, Civil Aviation, Power Distribution, Space and Atomic Energy—thus enabling greater participation of private players in these sectors. Recently, the government announced permitting private trains on many routes. This indeed is a welcome step. However, there should be significant changes in government policies towards investment and business models that can only improve the performance of the Railway.

Indian Railways is a massive organisation. The quality of infrastructure and services offered to passengers on trains and at the Railway Stations is not so satisfactory. Indian Railways struggles to invest in infrastructure modernisation and up-gradation, even for safety standards. With a socialist agenda, passenger services are priced low and freight services heavily cross-subsidise passenger business because fares are inadequate to cover operating costs. With competitive pressure from the road and air transport services, there is a limit to increasing rail freight prices to cross-subsidise passenger services and to provide an overall operating surplus. The overall economic performance is thus, weak. Is there a way out?

Over the last two decades most of the countries across the world have developed their infrastructure through PPP mode. After realising the importance of relying on Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) for delivery of long term infrastructure assets and related services, infrastructure development by PPPs has become a policy of most of the countries. Today the public-private partnership has become ubiquitous and adopted across all sectors.

This has helped many governments to meet the serious budgetary gap and therefore the government of India has adopted PPP models as a means to provide critical infrastructure service delivery in most of the sectors. Budgetary support to improve infrastructure and services and to modernise the network has been erratic and scanty. Today there is an increasing focus in involving the private sector in infrastructure creation under the PPP framework. PPPs are seen as an important tool for producing an exhilarated and larger pipeline of infrastructure investments and meeting the infrastructure deficit in the country.

The present situation of the railways is similar to that of the civil aviation before reforms were undertaken there. Both handle passenger and freight movement. And the future can be as encouraging as civil aviation, if similar reforms are undertaken in Indian Railways. The aviation sector was reformed and unbundled into different roles. Now each role is played by independent companies/entities, and private sector competition has been enabled as far as possible. Activities are broadly segmented into following four roles:

Traffic control

Service operations for passengers and goods

Terminal operations

Maintenance & repairs

Air Traffic Control is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). In all the other segments, there is participation of the private sector. Service operations are managed by multiple private airlines and Air India (PSU). Airport Terminal Operations have been transferred to private operators for major cities. Some more transfers are underway, while the AAI manages the rest. For maintenance & Repairs (MRO), again multiple private operators and Air India (PSU) manage the activities. The financial result of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) demonstrates that the revenue share contributed by PPP Airports helped to a large extent for making the AAI a viable entity.

At present, the railways sector is almost entirely managed by Indian Railways and is ill-equipped to compete in a tough external business environment. IRCTC, a PSU, only handles food catering and e-ticketing operations. Only recently, it was permitted to manage train operations on two routes. Much like the aviation sector, Indian Railways should undertake a vertical unbundling, and its activities should be segmented into four roles and private participation introduced as far as possible:

Like Air Traffic Control is with AAI, signalling and railway track operations can remain with the Indian Railways.

Like Airline companies, the private sector should be permitted to operate trains for passenger and freight services.

Like Airport Terminals, Railway Station operations should be handed over to the private sector on the PPP model where there is interest. Real estate in and around a Railway Station can be developed by private parties on a leasing model like airports.

Like airlines, the private sector should be permitted to undertake maintenance and repair for trains and also manufacturing in rail factories on the PPP model.

This will also help build a professional driven board of management with accountability, greater pricing freedom and adoption of modern commercial accounting and auditing standards. The private sector can offer railway the capital required and in turn, the investors can be assured by railways' opportunities with reasonable returns.

Airline companies pay charges to airport companies for using the terminals, runway and parking facilities. They pay to AAI for air traffic control services, and pay to MRO Service providers for repair and maintenance. In the same way, the unbundled Indian Railways operations can be structured in a manner where train operating companies pay usage charges to the railway for using terminals, tracks and signaling systems and workshops for maintenance and repair services etc. The separated structure can enhance business focus and can greatly improve the performance of each of the segments of the railways.

As with aviation; railway unbundling can help bring in the critical capital for improving infrastructure and services. It will also induce foreign and indigenous private players to invest in rail infrastructure and thus help to assuage government investment requirements. Private players can take the responsibility of improving passenger and freight trains services, leaving Indian Railways with the responsibility of increasing the carrying capacity of tracks and modernising the signaling systems.

As has been done for various sectors that have been opened for private sector participation, a Railways Regulator would need to be established to deal with regulatory issues, such as terms and condition for operations, tariff regulation, user charges that train operators pay to other role players, check cross-subsidy between passenger and freight operations, quality of service norms, consumer protection, abuse of market power, prevention of anti-competitive conduct, safety compliance, ensuring the viability of regulated entities, facilitate non-discriminatory access to infrastructure for third parties and developing competition in the sector etc.

To summarise, New India wants an efficient, modern, professionally managed, competing, sustainable Indian Railway system in the country. The only way to achieve this is to unbundle the Indian Railways into independent self-sustaining units for promoting financially stable infrastructure providers and train operators like that in Aviation Sector. The ultimate objective should be to create a rail transport market wherein consumers can choose a train from multiple operators, and get the quality of service they deserve. The reform process followed in the aviation sector could be a learning experience for Indian Railway. The segment wise business dynamics in PPP model is the key to survive and flourish.