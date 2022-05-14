View | Let the resale market for wedding ensemble take root and bloom

Amitabh Bachchan lands an endorsement every week! His latest is Manyavar, the groom ensemble brand. It doesn’t come cheap; nor does Amitabh. Its basic price for a decent ensemble is about Rs 15,000. It does give the groom a princely look, so much so that it has become the go-to shop by the flushed-with-excitement grooms-to-be across the country, irrespective of the regional or language divide. But then I haven’t seen my near and dear ones wearing them the second time. And that seems to be the universal parental experience. Maybe they are out of place on other joyous occasions despite being glamorous. Possible barbed comments from guests in a mood of gay abandon might be the repellant. Be that as it may.

I guess something similar must be the case with bride ensemble, though I am admittedly out of my depth on this issue except that bulk of the glittering jewellery a bride bedecks herself with languishes in her bank lockers post-wedding. In Chennai, ‘covering’ jewellery has been finding acceptance with thousands of middle-class families. My limited understanding is they are gold-coated silver ornaments. Covering jewelry shops also offer their wares on a rental basis.

A pragmatic and intrepid groom told me he sold his Manyavar ensemble on Quikr the day after his marriage. Let his tribe grow. If it were to just hang perpetually from one’s wardrobe, it would be a colossal waste, besides suffering from the ravages of pests and time.

In the US, after graduation, students assemble for the hooding ceremony — Americanese for convocation. The ensemble, complete with a flowing black gown, tie and headgear, costs a fortune — close to $150. Many students either donate or sell them to their sophomore or junior friends. For like the ethnic marriage costumes, convocation gear too cannot be worn a second time.

We know of use-and-throw products. But marriage ensembles are use-once-and dump products. They cannot be thrown away for two reasons — expensiveness and cloying sentimentality. The intrepid youngsters who sell on Quikr must be devoid of such mushy sentiments. Families swearing by frugality and inculcating them in children right through their growth are even more practical — they eschew extravagance and deny themselves 30 minutes of fame. They settle for a simple wedding ceremony with the amount thus scrimped given as bank fixed deposit receipts to their children.

But then that is easier said than done for the majority who revel in the moment. For them, some out-of-the-box solutions must be thought of. Why don't glittery garment houses offer to buyback the wedding ensemble at a discount that increases with every passing week, if not day? To wit, a groom ensemble complete with the Jodhpuri slipper costing Rs 15,000 might get the buyer back Rs 10,000 if returned within a week, and if returned within a fortnight, say Rs 9,000, and so on. This would be win-win for both. The seller knows how to dry-clean the recycled garments in double quick time.

Should the market for wedding ensembles catch the imagination of people, there could be a separate showroom for such products which intuitively would be flocked by pragmatic and price-sensitive buyers. People think nothing of buying from ‘seconds’ stores of durables. Maruti True Value is a thriving brand for wannabe car owners short of funds for brand new vehicles. Online platforms would be more discreet for those who want to be spared the blushes. Pick up can be discreetly arranged from the doorsteps of the newlyweds!

Jewellers can offer competition to ‘covering’ stores by offering on rent genuine, unadulterated and glittering jewellery to brides with suitable safeguards to ensure safe return. While resale is appropriate for garments given the relative smallness of upfront investment, it will not be appropriate for expensive jewelry given the fact that putting up upfront Rs 15 lakh a week before the wedding and getting back Rs 10 lakh a week after is not a palatable experience. When you sell your jewellery, the wily goldsmith hammers down the price citing ‘wastage’.Not all jewellery sold in the country is hallmarked.