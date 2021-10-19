View | Key to unlocking business innovation: Live at the edge

The pandemic has accelerated the reliance on digital technologies by up to seven years as work, education, entertainment, and entire industries moved online to survive, according to a report by McKinsey. Subsequently, there has been a surge in demand for edge computing.

Edge computing can be defined as putting compute functions closer to the edge of the network — from smartphones and PCs to IoT devices and sensors. By 2023, 75 percent of data will be created outside of the data centres, instead of being created in factories, hospitals, retail stores, city infrastructure, trains and buses and other sources in the vast universe of intelligent devices at the network edge.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts the direct impact of COVID-19 will drive 80 percent of edge investments through 2023. And according to Gartner research, 50 percent of all large organisations will integrate edge computing into their projects by 2022. About 1.7 MB of new data was created per person per second in 2020 alone.

With better connectivity, infrastructure, and reliable power, India can attract more investments and become a leader in edge computing. Telecom giant Reliance Jio, for example, plans to install a pan-India edge computing and content distribution network to create new possibilities for entertainment, e-commerce, gaming, and education for users.

With this potential in mind, India’s data centre operators are heavily investing in expansion and setting up edge computing infrastructure. Additionally, the emergence of 5G and alleviation of security complexities in cloud computing is projected to benefit the edge computing market.

But how does this emerging technology enable businesses to achieve sustained growth and new opportunities for service improvement? When it comes to securing investment and driving revenue, businesses must ground themselves in a firm understanding of edge usability, which is almost as fundamental as the underlying architecture itself.

Unlocking industry growth

The pandemic underscored and accelerated the need to revolutionise some of our most vital industries in a more modern, innovative way and edge computing is already bringing digital services to the next frontier, working in synergy with critical technologies like AI and 5G.

Across Intel’s ecosystem alone, there are over 35,000 edge deployments generating real business value and helping companies grow and innovate in the era of distributed intelligence.

A recent report from Intel, The Edge Outlook, explores how business leaders can take advantage of the flexibility and reduction in latency inherent in edge computing to not only improve and target their services but also to create new products, improve customer experiences, and open more revenue streams.

For business leaders to understand how this impacts their service offerings, it is best to look at some examples in areas like retail and healthcare.

Transforming retail: COVID-19 caused a rapid digital transformation in the global retail industry. And the edge is central to how retailers will continue to pivot their efforts toward providing data-oriented consumer experiences and managing their business more intelligently.

Edge computing offers the ability to hyper-personalise the customer journey through real-time behaviour analysis from data generated at endpoints in both online and offline stores.

The interconnectivity of e-shopping apps and in-store devices through edge computing can help to create a rich omnichannel experience within and beyond the physical store.

Advancing healthcare: AI is overwhelmingly seen as a positive addition to healthcare services. Nearly 95 percent of the polled doctors agree it will help provide clinicians with predictive analytics for early intervention. And 92 percent of them agree it will enable multiple specialists to collaborate or improve patient care.

In Mexico, the rollout of RoomieBot – an autonomous robot – into hospitals to collect and store real-time data on the basic clinical information provided a novel but effective edge service for frontline healthcare. It supports workers and enhances patient care, improves operational efficiencies while reducing risk.

In India, YoloHealth’s HealthATM is providing instant health check-ups and virtual doctor consultations, making healthcare accessible and affordable. HealthATM kiosks are deployed in public spaces and rural areas where anyone can walk in to get tests done and video conference with doctors and specialists for further assistance where needed.

Road to innovation relies on collaboration

The edge can – and will – change the way we communicate, move, work, shop, and more. It will ultimately change the way we live. Across industries, organisations will be able to better predict events, track performance, gain a better understanding of customers, and build innovative products and services.

With the edge set to transform every facet of life and business, companies in India must leverage ecosystems that allow them to capitalise on opportunities to innovate. They can look for inspiration from those already delivering meaningful results with edge technologies and collaborate with those who can help them navigate the ecosystem.

Baskar Dhandapani is Director – Sales, Intel India. Views expressed are personal.