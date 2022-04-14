VIew | India’s Forex Policy: Beyond just the exchange rate

Lastly, let the rupee be
We should also study whether the country might have been better off had the RBI allowed the rupee to trade on its own and find its own levels, whether weak or strong? Would not Corporate India have developed more robust risk management practices when forced to confront risk rather than being shielded from it?
A lot has been written on the cross of the Impossible Trilemma that the RBI has to carry on, or maybe even be like Atlas Shrugged.
-- The author, Vikram Murarka, is Chief Currency Strategist, Kshitij Consultancy Services. Views expressed here are personal.