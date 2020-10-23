  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Earnings

VIEW: India Inc may see 10% YoY contraction in aggregate PAT in Q2FY21

Updated : October 23, 2020 02:45 PM IST

Recovery is happening in many important sectors and will catch up soon in others as COVID cases show a trend of decline and push a full-fledged opening of the economy.
One thing is for certain is that the long-term India story remains intact and would continue to attract foreign capital as growth picks up. 
VIEW: India Inc may see 10% YoY contraction in aggregate PAT in Q2FY21

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Trump's executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion, claims think tank

Trump's executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion, claims think tank

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement