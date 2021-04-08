VIEW: Increase in FDI limits leading to transformation of Insurance industry in India Updated : April 08, 2021 09:39 AM IST The liberalization of foreign investment in the Indian insurance sector has been a subject of much debate for over a decade. In 2015, the sector was opened up substantially, when the FDI limit was increased from 26 percent to 49 percent. Published : April 08, 2021 09:39 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply