  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

View: Impact of COVID-19 second wave on housing demand and property prices

Updated : May 12, 2021 03:17:03 IST

There is now an urgent need to own homes and property buying is still very attractive, thanks to discounts and offers from developers.
Site visits and purchases will increase as soon as the situation improves, restrictions are lifted and the vaccination drive gains the required momentum even among the 18+ population.
View: Impact of COVID-19 second wave on housing demand and property prices
Published : May 12, 2021 03:17 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare systems developed by DRDO

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

UK economy shrinks by only 1.5% in Q1 despite lockdown

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement