View | How growing medium-sized enterprises can rationalise their integration strategy

Mini Modern medium-sized enterprises need to have solutions that connect multiple and disparate systems/applications securely and build workﬂows and journeys with an easy-to-use interface.

Globally, growing medium-sized enterprises (ME) are increasingly focusing on creating better and more delightful "customer experiences". Their ﬂexibility in adopting newer solutions and constant innovation in their oﬀerings lead to expanded business opportunities with end-to-end integrations through their digital transformation (DX) drives.

To the uninitiated, the ﬁrst challenge faced in this drive ss to ﬁgure out how to connect various systems and applications to each other.

The ﬁrst step leads to multiple other follow-on challenges, which are:

Building new workﬂows and journeys for better customer experience

Finding the right technical resources who understand these components and technologies

Finding kind of infrastructure that is needed

Studies have shown that growing MEs typically use several systems and applications — numbering in the double digits — serving diﬀerent business functions. It starts to become a daunting task for the leader driving the DX initiative to understand and account for these systems/apps to ensure data exchange happens seamlessly and securely.

This approach should be ﬂexible for any change in business approach or new addition of application. The scalability cost and change management capability play a key role in how well any DX change complements their future course.

Diversiﬁed IT Ecosystem — The New Reality

The IT and digital evolutionary journey of any growing ME typically involves choosing a judicious mix of systems and applications from:

Best-of-breed solutions

Local original equiment manufacturers (OEMs)

Solutions developed by in-house IT teams

This approach of mixing and matching disparate systems and applications with one or two backbone applications perhaps works well to a certain extent. With the advent of new-age applications created with leading edge technologies oﬀered on cloud, one is tempted to adopt them quickly within their organisations.

Extending the idea of a growing set of systems and applications used by MEs to connect with their supply chain participants, partners and vendors leads to the creation of a diversiﬁed IT ecosystem.

Further, IT leadership is now looking at controlling capex costs on monolithic system licences and moving to monthly opex costs, towards adopting a more modular, composable system architecture, wherein any system or application can be integrated with existing ones quickly.

To solve this problem, modern MEs need to have solutions that connect multiple and disparate systems/applications securely and build workﬂows and journeys with an easy-to-use interface. It should also have the framework and services in place to add the application of their choice quickly and securely. Even business users should be able to build such workﬂows easily.

Rationalising the Integration Strategy

The right integration strategy begins with a ‘build or buy’ decision for integrations. This choice could depend on:

Critical solution oﬀerings which need to be kept in-house and operated in silos

Availability of resources and bandwidth for integrations

Prioritisation of integration work over other core business feature developments

Change management — testing and upgrading every time a sub-component changes

Manage development operations infrastructure to support and scale up the in-house integrations

Some teams do take a conscious decision to build, which comes with signiﬁcant investment in cost and time, including the future maintenance of a system which can become very big, very rapidly.

A decision to buy equipment can be based on:

Whether all compliances will be followed vis-à-vis security, privacy and data governance

If it oﬀers a no-code user interface to build integrations and workﬂows in DIY (do it yourself) mode

Availability of ready integrations with a huge library of applications for their workﬂows

If its devops infrastructure is scalable as per business needs

Service to quickly add any new application to its library

Ability to work with both on-cloud and on-premise versions ?

Connectivity through APIs between their business ecosystem participants

This is where integration platforms can play a critical and central role by being an enabler to automate their business workﬂows ﬂexibly and fast. The rapid “idea to market” possibility allows them to adapt to changing market conditions quickly with less upfront investment.

Introduction to iPaaS

Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provides an easy, secure and scalable way for MEs to connect disparate systems and applications. This helps automate data ﬂow between them with their own business logic. MEs oﬀering niche solutions often have complex underlying workﬂows built with multiple applications and data sets that need to be integrated on-premise or on-cloud. Here, iPaaS can be very useful by making integrations eﬃcient and cost eﬀective. Moreover, most iPaaS players oﬀer workﬂow automation building capability that makes the process more eﬃcient, reduces human error rates and signiﬁcantly improves compliance around security, privacy and data governance.

It is recommended that growing enterprises seriously consider adopting an iPaaS since it becomes their workhorse for integrations, which saves a lot of time and eﬀort, to focus on their core business instead of solving integration issues.

Final Takeaway

Organisations are moving towards an on-cloud presence with composable architecture. Systems and applications are like Lego blocks to build workﬂows and journeys leading to better customer experiences or improved process eﬃciency. Selecting the right iPaaS becomes a critical component of integration strategy invested by the MEs on their growth journey.

— The author, Ramnath Gopalakrishnan, is Director — Global Partnerships, at Quickwork, a no-code automation platform.