Homeviews news

GST on Online Gaming: Valuation challenge still blocks the consensus

GST on Online Gaming: Valuation challenge still blocks the consensus

4 Min(s) Read

By Najib Shah  Dec 16, 2022 8:52:42 AM IST (Updated)

The online gaming industry is different from a normal service industry - this has led to the debate whether the levy should be on the rake fee / gross gaming revenue (the fee charged by gaming platforms as a fee for facilitating the game) or on the full consideration.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

E-Gaming FederationGamblinggame of chancegame of skillGSTNajib Shahonline gaming

Previous Article

Airport Congestion: The "public” has been short-changed at PPP airports

Next Article

Vijay Diwas 2022: Celebrating the day India liberated Bangladesh