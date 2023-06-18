View | GST @ 6: A much-needed, effective tax reform

By Najib Shah

The six-year anniversary of the successful Goods & Services Tax (GST) implementation is approaching, lauding the collaborative efforts of states and the Centre. GST has consolidated taxes, stimulated the economy, and boosted compliance. The GST Network (GSTN) has played a crucial role, while the GST Council has fostered cooperative federalism. However, pending issues such as establishing a GST Tribunal, determining rates for specific industries, and addressing inverted duty structures remain unresolved. Transparent decision-making, closing open agenda points, and plugging loopholes are crucial for the council's upcoming 50th meeting.

July 1, 2023, marks the six-year anniversary of the introduction of bold, transformational tax reform. The Goods & Services Tax (GST) was launched with much-deserved fanfare on this day. Here was a tax reform that needed a Constitutional amendment and the cooperation of all the states, pooling their fiscal sovereignty with the Centre. That it did happen was the result of strong political leadership, enormous sagacity, and maturity of all parties concerned — the states and the Centre.

Six years is too short a period in the life of a fiscal legislation, but even its harshest critic will agree that GST has been a success. It has achieved all that it set out to do — merged and subsumed the multiple taxes and cesses, reduced their cascading impact, gave the country a common economic market, and provided an excellent technology-driven tax system. Revenue has consistently been doing well. May 2023 saw Rs. 1.57 lakh crore in revenue , clocking a 12 perscent year-on-year growth. This has been a steady trend — showing both better compliance and a spurt in economic activity. Undoubtedly, inflation and high imports have contributed to GST revenue. Yes, there has been criticism. The noise about the need to converge rates, to include petroleum products , continues. Every tax administrator will readily agree, but these are suggestions for which the political establishment is not yet ready.