  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

View: Growth of global PE funds in Indian Real Estate

Updated : June 08, 2021 15:10:47 IST

The Indian real estate across products offers one of the best risk-adjusted returns globally, in theory.
Global funds have continued to watch the Indian residential market that has been in a transformative phase thanks to various government reforms.
View: Growth of global PE funds in Indian Real Estate
Published : June 08, 2021 03:10 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Aiman al-Zawahiri likely in Afghan-Pak border region; UN says Al Qaeda no 1 'too frail'

Aiman al-Zawahiri likely in Afghan-Pak border region; UN says Al Qaeda no 1 'too frail'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement