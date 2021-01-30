Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

View: ‘Green Stimulus’ – Can Budget 2021 balance economic recovery and carbon neutrality goals?

Updated : January 30, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Government spending on clean energy infrastructure has been proven to create more jobs than spending on fossil fuels.
Stimulating low carbon economic recovery can boost India’s self-reliance goals in sectors such as energy, transportation etc
View: ‘Green Stimulus’ – Can Budget 2021 balance economic recovery and carbon neutrality goals?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Indian Railways to resume food on tracks from February 1: Know how to order a meal

Indian Railways to resume food on tracks from February 1: Know how to order a meal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement