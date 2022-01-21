View: Government needs to raise allocation in roads significantly

The government is sparing no efforts to develop road assets, the creation of which is critical from the perspective of infrastructure development. The government’s ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), involving an outlay of around Rs 20.3 lakh crore in the road sector over the period of FY20-FY25, is expected to play a significant role in this regard.

Out of the total outlay, the central government’s contribution stands at Rs. 13.8 lakh crore, with the balance of Rs 6.5 lakh crore to be contributed by state governments. However, budgetary allocations have lagged behind and not kept pace with the funding requirement of these plans. The central government has allocated a total of Rs.4.9 lakh crore between FY2020 and FY2022 (36 percent of the total outlay). Of this, Rs. 2.9 lakh crore is provided as gross budgetary support by central government and the remaining Rs. 2.0 lakh crore funded by raising debt at the NHAI. Consequently, the NHAI’s total debt is expected to increase to more than Rs. 3.6 lakh crore by March 31, 2022, from Rs. 1.8 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019.

ALSO READ

Given the elevated debt levels of the NHAI, the central government needs to step up budgetary allocations significantly to meet its share of the NIP outlay.

The total indicative value of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) for the core assets of the central government has been estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore over the four-year period, with roads accounting for Rs. 1.6 lakh crore. The NHAI has been monetising public funded highway projects since 2018. In the current year, it had raised over Rs. 5,000 crore through its maiden Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in November 2021, and another Rs. 2,262 crore from toll-operate-transfer (TOT) awards.

Although there has been some progress on the TOT awards and other fund-raising initiatives (e.g. NHAI InvIT and securitisation of toll receipts), a significant step-up is required given the sizeable funding requirements for the ongoing Bharatmala programme.

Given the government’s thrust on infrastructure spending to revive the economy, the FY23 budgetary outlay remains crucial to complete its ambitious Bharatmala and allied programmes in a timely manner. As a result, the capital outlay is expected increase by 25-30 percent, supported by an increase in the budgetary allocation to the sector to make up for the shortfall in the last three years, and the slow progress on asset monetisation. Investors also expect a funding roadmap for the NIP and the asset monetisation pipeline for NMP.

Infrastructure project financing in India is predominantly from the banking sector and few NBFCs. The availability of long-term infrastructure financing continues to be a challenge, given the twin problems faced by commercial banks:

asset-liability mismatch

high share of stressed assets

Although a new Depository Financial Institution (DFI) with a capital of Rs 20,000 crore was announced in the Union Budget 2021 to improve the financing availability for the infrastructure sector, it is yet to become fully operational. Further, the DFI is expected to meet only 2-3 percent of the overall NIP funding requirement.

Given the limitations of the banking sector and the sizeable funding requirement for infrastructure project financing, the Budget should provide incentives to deepen the bond markets for the infrastructure sector. This can include a reduction in the threshold rating requirement for insurance companies or pension funds, or a move to adopt an expected loss (EL) rating scale.

--Vinay Kumar G is Assistant Vice President-Sector Head at ICRA Ltd. The views expressed in this article are his own.