For the investors to see potential in the agriculture sector it is very critical to ensure price risk management. While there is a lack of instruments used to manage risk, there exists a lack of understanding of the underlying concepts how they operate as well. Unlike the industrial sector, agriculture is prone to many more unpredictable risks.

Taking into consideration the supply chain – from the stage of production to marketing, agricultural performance is highly dependent on many external variables. Instances of pilferage and deterioration can result in loss of value and wastage while in storage and transportation. Risks in the execution of trading, non-delivery and default also have a role to play. Such uncertainty and opaque vision of the future potential return-on-investment not only brings existential risk to the sector but limits farm credit, trapping them in vicious cycles of low investment.

In such scenarios, the market-based instruments for managing agricultural price risk, are a safe alternative, practical and non-intervening.

Examples of these instruments include -

Forward contracts

These bilateral contracts, provide a customized solution in locking in the future price of the agri-produce; forward contracts are in early stages but with their inherent advantages, traded volumes are growing

Futures and Options contracts

Are traded on an exchange that lock in the future price, with standardized contracts covering only specific commodities

Market-based mechanisms essentially involve migrating risks from the investors, buyers of these contracts to the instrument and the underlying and hence take away the speculation and variability

Case in Favour of Market-based deal

When investors look at commodities, they see asset classes as a hedge against other investments in their portfolio. It is often the case that investors look at putting their money in gold, crude oil futures, agri commodities futures, heavy metals, etc. While these options provide portfolio diversification, India continues to have several unexplored areas, which could offer stability and better returns in the time of economic uncertainties.

There are two types of formal contracts that are of interest to both traders and financial investors – Futures contract and Forward contract. Futures contracts are traded on a commodity exchange regulated by SEBI and given that these are standardized contracts, these are traded on a many-to-many platform. However, exchanges have a select list of commodities and stringent quality and varieties that are allowed which makes the options limited for investors. Also, given the physical delivery compared to the volume traded on the exchanges is only 1% which makes it less of an option for processors who are looking for physical commodities for their requirements.

The alternate is Forward Contracts which is a contract between two parties for delivery of a specific quantity, at a specific price with a specified quality at a specified time in the future. Forward contracts cover all commodities and all varieties as long as the two parties in the contract agree for it. Also, given the forward contracts are designed for deliveries, this is an option for processors to ensure stable supply and hedge their cost of procurement.

With the Indian government’s renewed focus towards reforming the Country’s agricultural sector to opening avenues of investments, forward contracts can be adopted as a viable investment option for investors looking at agri sector. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a dire need for the timely delivery of essential agri goods and also the agricultural sector is among the few industries that survived the slowdown caused by the pandemic, achieving a 3-5 percent growth. Such assured demand-supply dynamics in the current scenario negates the element of risk, and bring smooth execution of deals.

Forward Contracts as a tool to reduce chaos in the physical supply chain

It is a known fact that one of the biggest challenges faced by stakeholders in the agriculture sector concerns the procurement of good quality, evenly-priced produce after the harvest, whether during season or off-season. Consistent supply at stable prices shows maturity in the supply chain which is lacking in the Indian agri ecosystem.

The current supply market is an environment of chaos which leads to inefficiencies, resulting in the cost going up for consumers and also wastage. A forward contract agreement, usually applicable to a transaction between the seller and buyer to deliver a specified quantity of a commodity to the buyer over a time-frame in the future at an agreed price gives buyers an option of diversifying their portfolio, while the contracts act as a hedge against price rise and supply-side effects. It further assures them of the physical delivery of goods whenever required by the investor. – For example, for a biscuit manufacturer, he requires wheat (or flour) monthly of a certain quality, at pre-determined rates and confirmed dates.

With forward contracts, given supply is so assured, this biscuit manufacturer is able to plan plant utilization, the output, the MRP for the product and also promise quantities to the retail sector. The complete supply chain changes from the current chaos we live into a dramatically safe world where things are more predictable and planned. Solutions from Forward contract, can be customized, for quality, variety and price per the requirements.

With Futures contracts, investors can trade on commodities per standardized varieties/ terms only for the near term, considering that the futures liquidity for most commodities is usually between 30 to 90 days. While Futures contracts offer value to participants in terms of the short-term hedge on pricing, a long-term hedge is not a certainty. It relies on the liquidity available for that commodity at the time of roll-over, and also arbitrage has to work favorably at the time of renewal of the contract.

Forward Contracts offer structures for investment in addition to supply certainty

The most common investments by those who are risk-averse are fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, etc. Investors seeking higher returns go for equity capital markets, cryptocurrencies, and the likes.

Agri-commodities Securitization (Securitized Debt Instrument, SDI) is an emerging asset class linked with commodities trading for investors. Securitized agri-commodities are backed by physical commodities’ inventory lying in the warehouse of a company issued in the form of Pass-Through Certificate or PTC. The annual commodities physical trading market at $100 billion of which, only 5 percent has access to institutional credit, underlines the potential for institutions and retail investors alike.

Agri SDI instruments offer a coupon to investors, both institution and retail, in the range of 10-11 percent which is somewhere between Fixed deposit on one side and high risk/ return products on the other side. The stability Agri SDI offers, as well as higher returns compared to fixed deposits and debt mutual funds, is indicative of its place. On average, fixed deposits offer anywhere between 4-6 percent returns, and debt mutual funds fall in the range of 7-8 percent. Commodity investments usually bring returns to the tune of 10-11 percent. While these investments are seen as safe investment avenues, there is a need to create awareness about the potential of investing in agri- commodities.