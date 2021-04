As argued in the recent release of EY’s Economy Watch for March 2021, strong economic headwinds are resurfacing, challenging the feasibility of the high growth prospects that were expected for FY22 by the government and institutions such as the IMF and the OECD.

First, COVID-19 has re-emerged with deleterious implications, affecting centers of major economic activities, encompassing states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab and Delhi. Economic performance would be threatened if the scope of the current partial and localised lockdowns is forced to expand.

Secondly, both Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation particularly core inflation have firmed up. CPI inflation increased to 5.0 percent in February 2021. Core CPI inflation also increased to a 78-month high of 6.1 percent in February 2021. WPI inflation increased to 4.2 percent in February 2021 while core WPI inflation increased to 5.6 percent.

Thirdly, global crude price trends do not augur well for the Indian economy. Daily crude prices indicate that brent price reached a level of US$63.28/bbl. as on 30 March 2021. The recovery in global crude prices is driven by a pick-up in demand as well as supply side factors. The OPEC+ agreement of a supply cut of 0.5 million barrels per day that was signed in December 2020 has been extended by one more month into April 2021, with small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.

These developments have a significant bearing on the prices of petroleum products in India. Petrol prices, for example, have been at a historic high, nearly touching INR100/litre in some cities in India. These trends are likely to impart upside risks to headline inflation. Growth supporting monetary policy options have thus become constrained if driven by supply-side factors including petroleum prices, CPI inflation and WPI inflation remain sticky at an uncomfortably high level.

Fiscal policy, after the sharp budgeted departures for FY21(RE: revised estimates) and FY22(BE: budget estimate), in levels of centre’s fiscal deficit relative to GDP at 9.5 percent and 6.8 percent respectively as compared to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) target of 3.0 percent, would call for a progressive reduction to restore the sustainability of government debt and deficit. With state-level fiscal deficit also likely to exceed 4 percent of GDP in FY22, the consolidated government debt will have to be brought to sustainable levels in the medium term.

Recasting policy frameworks

These challenges call for appropriate policy responses in the short run as also in the medium to long run. With regard to the monetary policy, the monetary policy framework (MPF) is up for a review after completing a period of five years. As per the current framework, the RBI was mandated to target a CPI inflation rate below 6 percent by January 2016. CPI inflation target for FY17 and beyond was set at 4 percent with a tolerance range of +/-2 percent, implying an overall CPI inflation range of 2 percent to 6 percent.

the 2 percent lower limit is consistent with RBI’s estimates of supply shocks and also in line with inflation targets in advanced economies,

the 6 percent upper limit is consistent with international experience where countries with a large share of food in the CPI basket tend to have higher inflation targets and wider tolerance bands and

inflation above 6 percent can be harmful to growth based on RBI’s threshold estimates.

The argument pertaining to the lower limit of 2 percent relevant for advanced economies may need to be examined carefully in India’s context. Experience has also shown that implicit price deflator-based inflation has tended to remain tangibly below the CPI inflation. This has led to a relatively low nominal GDP growth and therefore relatively low tax revenue growth on average during the last five years. The MPF is best decided after taking into account the interdependence between fiscal and monetary policies.

The fiscal policy framework also needs to be reconsidered in view of the projected combined government debt GDP level at close to 90 percent by the end of FY22 as per IMF estimates. This is 30 percent points higher than the current benchmark of 60 percent under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act as revised in 2018. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended that the FRBM norms may be examined afresh by a High-Powered Intergovernmental Group.

Coordinating monetary and fiscal policies

In order to support growth, the MPF may need to be recast in a manner such that the macro objectives may reflect higher real and nominal GDP growth while keeping CPI inflation within tolerable limits. In fact, macro policymakers have two objectives to serve namely, growth and inflation, with two major policy instruments at hand namely, fiscal and monetary policies.

So far, fiscal policy as guided by the sustainability rules contained in the Center’s FRBM Act of 2018 and the MPF has been operative effectively independently. But since both fiscal and monetary policies affect growth as well as inflation, the interdependence of these two frameworks should be utilised more effectively.

The monetary authority has focused almost exclusively on the inflation objective which has largely been driven by supply-side factors. The RBI has to be made more responsive to India’s growth needs while the government has to recognize the inflationary effects of high fiscal deficits. In fact, both fiscal and monetary policy frameworks need to be recast and an effective coordination mechanism between the two needs to be set up.

India’s MPF is possibly excessively driven by concepts and approaches followed in advanced economies where inflation, real GDP growth and nominal interest rate have all been driven down to levels of 2 percent or less on trend basis.

These levels are irrelevant for India. We have to aim for a much higher growth rate, bringing it close to our potential growth of about 7.0-7.5 percent, which may involve keeping inflation rate and nominal interest rate significantly above comparable levels in advanced countries.