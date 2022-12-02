View | Culture over Cult: Why intrapreneurs are the future of corporate innovation

Intrapreneurship is essentially entrepreneurship within a company. It's about thinking and acting like an entrepreneur but within the confines of a larger organisation. Intrapreneurs are driven by a passion to solve problems and create value, not just by making money.

When it comes to innovation, most people think about startups and young companies. But what if you could create change and innovate within an existing company?

While we all know how to stay ahead of the competition, companies too need to be constantly innovating. However, in today's world where change is the only constant, traditional methods of innovation just aren't cutting it.

So, how can companies foster a culture of innovation? Many believe that the key lies in intrapreneurship.

Why Intrapreneurship?

Because it catalyses fresh patterns within the workflow, curbing cults and creating cultures.

"He Came, He Saw, He Conquered".

In the early 1900s, Britain’s best-selling match company, Swan Vesta, saw revolutionary growth saving millions because of one factory worker’s innovative idea.

Of course, when the factory worker approached the senior management stating he had an idea that could save the business millions of pounds in production costs, he was ignored. However, after a few months of persuasion, the worker was allowed a few minutes to present his idea.

The idea? Put the sandpaper strike on just one side of the matchbox rather than both.

It turned out to be a revolutionary idea.

Now imagine what would have happened had the company succumbed to its cultish belief system. It would have been deprived of this opportunity.

Companies should create a thriving ground for employees who can spin off a new idea with a good business model and then spin that in at the right valuation later to incentivise everyone.

Five ways to foster a more intrapreneurial culture

1. Empower Employees: The company 3M has a guideline that allows researchers to spend 15 percent of their work time on "skunk work projects". These are independent ideas usually not absorbed by the management. It’s the perfect way to not only allow employees with an innovative mindset to fulfill their ambition but also create a belief system within others that here is a company that encourages creativity.

2. Hire Entrepreneurs: Though many aspire to start their ventures, not all can avail themselves of entrepreneurial opportunities. This is where companies need to identify such individuals and bring them on board. Walmart is an ideal example. This American multinational retail corporation is the biggest private employer in the world with almost 2.3 million employees. However, a fact not many know is that Walmart hires freelancers for typical positions such as content designers, analysts, tech support, and marketers.

3. Encourage Cultivator’s Mindset: As per a Deloitte survey, companies these days are facing loyalty issues. The reason is that most of the fresh recruits are millennials who are prone to expressing little loyalty to their employers and many are planning near-term exits. This form of mindset is triggered by a variety of factors, the most crucial of them – millennials feel underutilised and believe they are not being developed as leaders.

Therefore, it becomes even more important to foster intrapreneurial culture and one of the best ways to do that is by encouraging a cultivator’s mindset among employees. Companies should not only think beyond profits but voice it out through communication.

The same Deloitte survey goes on to suggest that millennials continue to hold those businesses that have a positive impact upon wider society with high regard. So, if companies can voice out their vision to the employees, they will feel more responsible and regard work beyond the spectrum of salary.

4. Promote Risk-Taking:To become more intrapreneurial, it’s important to develop a risk-taking culture within the organisation. Encourage employees to experiment with new ideas and give them the freedom to fail. Let them know that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as they are learning from them.

One of the best ways to do this is by setting up an innovation lab where employees can work on new ideas and projects. Google is a great example of a company that promotes risk-taking. The search engine giant has a "20 percent time" policy which allows employees to work on side projects for 20 percent of their working hours. This has resulted in some of Google’s most popular products such as Gmail and AdSense.

5. Incentivise Intrapreneurship: The other way to instill a cultivating mindset among employees is by incentivising intrapreneurship. After all, intrapreneurship is all about using a company’s resources to develop new products or services. So, it only makes sense to reward employees who can create value for the company through their innovative ideas.

One of the best ways to do this is by structuring the incentive process. The first phase should be about acceptance of a fresh/new idea. In the second phase set up a team (if required) to implement that idea. The third and crucial phase would be the launch of the idea.

Companies should also design policies where patents around the idea would fetch the biggest payouts to the employees involved in it. Also, setting up an innovation fund can be another way of incentivizing intrapreneurship where employees can pitch their ideas and the ones that are viable enough will be given seed money.

Summing up

If you want to stay ahead of the curve and future-proof your company, then you need to focus on encouraging intrapreneurship. By empowering your employees, hiring entrepreneurs, promoting a cultivator’s mindset, incentivising risk-taking, and investing in intrapreneurial projects, you can encourage innovation from within and set your business up for success.

— The author, Sanjay Sehgal, is Founder, Chairman and CEO, MSys Technologies — a software product engineering services company. Views expressed are personal.