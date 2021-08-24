View: Covid-19 Delta variant likely to keep pressure on crude oil

Crude oil rates tumbled last week -- their longest losing streak since 2019 -- as the dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve's signal of an earlier-than-expected tapering of its stimulus. That at a time when top consumers have imposed travel restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, money managers dumped the commodity in anticipation of weaker global fuel demand due to the pandemic, a stronger US dollar, worries over a slowdown in economic recovery in the US and China, and increasing supply from the US. Speculators now hold their smallest outright long position in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures since April 2020.

In Australia, Sydney’s two-month-long lockdown will be extended until at least the end of September. In the US, more companies announced plans to keep workers at home as the coronavirus spreads. The Delta variant is denting demand for air travel in both the US and Japan. Road traffic remains depressed in various Southeast Asian countries, with various degrees of lockdowns still in place. Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China -- the world's second-largest oil consumer -- has imposed curbs in some cities and cancelled flights, threatening fuel demand.

The Delta variant has spread so rapidly in the US that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency reported that more than 90 percent of the counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission rates. Currently, aviation remains the weakest component of the global demand equation the with risk of further restrictions on domestic and international travel to increase on account of the Delta variant. That will be a key concern for oil over the remainder of the second half of 2021, particularly as the US driving season ends.

The driving season coming to an end will lead to a fall in demand for gasoline in the coming weeks, which can be a major concern for the market. Currently, there are fading expectations for further large inventory draws in the coming months.

Complicating the picture is the turmoil in Afghanistan, which has muddied the outlook for oil production in the Middle East. The price plunge may lead to a pause by the OPEC+ group in its next planned production increase. With prices softening, OPEC+ will not need to accelerate the revival of output, despite a call from US President Joe Biden last week to restore more production to bring down gasoline prices. The group’s next regular meeting is scheduled on September 1.

Where China goes, investors follow

China, the world’s largest importer, has imposed new restrictions with its “zero tolerance” Covid policy, which is affecting shipping and global supply chains. Data from China showed that oil refining slumped to the lowest level in 14 months as private processors scaled back operations amid a crackdown by authorities. Daily crude processing fell below 14 Mbpd last month for the first time since May 2020.

Chinese state-aligned media has identified the following key reasons for the decline in growth:

Multiple outbreaks of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the country

Falling retail sales

Falling industrial output

Flattening overseas demand

Rising crude oil prices

Devastating floods in some regions

Complicated global economic situation

All in all, the demand for crude oil has been affected, and it will continue to be the case for some time, despite the accelerated vaccine drives across the globe.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its demand forecasts for the rest of the year. Goldman Sachs Group predicts only a transient hit to consumption. The IEA also lowered its estimate of supply growth from outside the OPEC+ group this year to 6,00,000 b/d from 7,70,000 b/d, noting a heavier-than-expected impact from maintenance, and outages in the North Sea and Brazil. It sees global oil demand growth rising by 5.3 million bpd to an average of 96.2 million bpd in 2021, and by another 3.2 million bpd in 2022. The growth estimate for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new Covid restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use.

On the supply front, the United States' production rose to 11.4 million bpd in the most recent week, and drilling firms added more rigs for the third week in a row, as a recovery in oil prices prompted drillers to return to the well pad. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates crude output at major shale basins is set to rise to 8.09 million bpd -- the highest since April 2020. Production in the Permian Basin is set to reach its highest since March last year. The rig count, meanwhile, rose by eight last week, the highest increase since April 2020.

Natural gas edged up on dip buying and robust US exports, and cooling demand in the United States. The EIA reported that gas inventories rose by 46 Bcf against the market expectations of a 31 Bcf rise, which kept pressure on prices. Domestic demand remains quiet but export facilities are picking up the slack by increasing to 10.7 Bcf/d.

This week, prices can swing lower as the weather forecast continues to disappoint investors.

Conclusion

The focus will now turn to demand as the market has wobbled in recent weeks, and money managers have turned less positive towards US crude oil. The Delta variant of Covid-19 has interrupted a rally that pushed oil prices more than 50 percent higher, and will continue to keep pressure on crude oil prices.

-- Navneet Damani is VP-Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services