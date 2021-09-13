View: After a good run, copper, nickel, aluminium prices likely to cool down

Base metals have been on a roll for much of 2021 so far. Metals that were underperformers in 2020 are the ones leading the pack now.

Copper

Copper did incur some losses from the peak of the year, but has started to catch up once again. A fall in warehouse stocks is one of the driving factors for the red metal. Shanghai stocks of the metal fell 10.7 percent from the previous week to below 62,000 tonnes -- their lowest level in almost 10 years -- as tight supplies pushed metal prices higher.

Typically, workers use high copper prices and profits as leverage while discussing wages and contract renewals, while companies look to contain labour costs. The Codelco mine in Chile agreed to end a strike while union members at a BHP group mine accepted a new wage proposal, easing labour tensions. These were followed by strike-ending agreements with the two main unions at Andina and Nippon.

Nickel

Nickel prices surged to a seven-year high due to shortages created by a sharp rise in demand from stainless steel mills and electric vehicle battery makers, and sliding stocks. The metal is up around 30 percent since hitting a 2021 low in March. Stainless steel production is set to grow 16 percent this year, adding 2,50,000 tonnes to nickel demand. External estimates suggest nickel used in batteries is set to grow by 1,00,000 tonnes this year to around 2,90,000 tonnes.

The nickel market has swung into a large deficit despite strong growth in Indonesian supply of over 3,00,000 tonnes this year. Stainless steel mills, mostly in China, account for roughly two-thirds of global nickel consumption. Nickel stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses were at 8,608 tonnes. They have more than halved since the end of last year. LME stocks at 1,79,394 tonnes have tumbled more than 30 percent since mid-April. These worries about supplies have created a premium for the cash over the three-month contract.

Aluminium

Aluminium has been rallying for much of 2021 and gained around 48 percent so far this year. After soaring to a 13-year peak, the metal's prices look unlikely to ease anytime soon. Worries about production curbs in China to control emissions and fears of disruption in major bauxite producer Guinea due to a political turmoil propelled aluminium prices. The prices have surged on surging demand, shipping bottlenecks and production curbs in China, and causing a major issue for consumer goods producers, which are facing worsening material shortages alongside the sharp rise in costs.

The rally in prices comes as producers and consumers negotiate annual supply contracts. Buyers are avoiding making agreements as far as possible because of high shipping premiums. They are also waiting for indications on whether Russia, the world’s second-largest aluminum producer, will keep an expensive export tax into the next year.

Overall, metals have had a good run, and incremental gains from here in select metals will be a challenge. We remain focused on the medium-term trend. Overall, active labour negotiations and easing Chinese restrictions, if any, could cap the gains.

--Navneet Damani is VP-Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.