View | Building an omnichannel strategy in a digital-first India

In India's expanding retail landscape, brands must prioritise customer experience, omnichannel integration, AI-driven insights, and well-trained customer support teams for success.

The retail landscape in India is rapidly expanding as consumers are evolving and becoming more aware of their needs. With consumers increasingly turning to online channels for their shopping needs, retailers are compelled to drive an effective retail strategy that not only embraces the digital transformation but also fosters seamless integration between the virtual and physical marketplaces

In this highly competitive market, it has become important for brands to differentiate themselves. As per the latest Salesforce report, 92 percent of Indian customers say that customer experience is just as important as the product/service. To meet the rising demand and ensure a great purchase experience in a digital-first world, brands have the responsibility of empowering their customers with an omnichannel experience, advanced digital tools, a customer-first, personalised approach, and the right support at every touchpoint.

Providing convenience and accessibility for a seamless purchase experience

In the pursuit of making products readily available in the market, brands must prioritise convenience for their customers. Recognising that customers have diverse preferences, it becomes crucial for brands to establish a presence where their target customers are. Some prefer exclusive stores and multi-brand outlets, while others may prefer purchasing through online platforms.

In the case of physical stores, adopting a unique design language that embodies the brand's ethos can foster a sense of attachment and create an immersive experience, further strengthening the customer-brand relationship. Similarly, online platforms must prioritise user interface and experience, as they play a pivotal role in enhancing customer convenience during the online purchase journey. By aligning distribution channels, brands can ensure that their products are easily accessible to consumers. When this is coupled with a diverse range of payment options, such as buy now pay later (BNPL) and no-cost EMI, brands can offer a flexible purchasing experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of their customers.

Using AI and ML to generate quality customer insights

Tech-savvy customers are actively interacting with brands through various digital channels, resulting in the generation of substantial data. This information can be used to identify valuable trends and insights, allowing brands to enhance their products, services, and operational efficiency. By integrating advanced AI and ML tools, brands can personalize customer engagement and offer customised product recommendations based on individual purchasing behaviour and preferences. For example, customers can leverage chatbots not only for receiving quick resolutions to their queries but also for obtaining personalised product suggestions. This seamless integration of technology enables brands to provide a highly responsive and satisfying customer experience, fostering loyalty and driving business growth.

Creating a feedback loop

Constantly collecting feedback is not only essential for creating a positive customer journey but also serves as a valuable source of insights for businesses. Regardless of their size, businesses rely on customer feedback to gain a deeper understanding of their customer’s needs and expectations. This feedback is collected through a wide range of platforms, including social media channels, online reviews, and word of mouth, providing a comprehensive view of customer sentiment. By effectively analysing and interpreting this data in real-time, businesses can gauge their brand's perception in the market, identify areas for improvement, and build long-lasting brand loyalty.

Training customer executives

Training on-ground customer executives and sales personnel is vital for enabling effective customer engagement. As customer awareness grows and their inquiries become more sophisticated, it is essential to equip the customer support team with a diverse set of skills. This includes not only soft skills but also the necessary knowledge of upselling and cross-selling techniques. By providing comprehensive training, businesses can ensure that their customer support team delivers a seamless and personalised experience. This ultimately leads to increased customer satisfaction.

— Atul Mehta is Senior Director & General, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies.