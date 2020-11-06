View: Blending content and commerce: How shoppable videos are transforming the consumer experience

In today’s fast-paced world, content is king and online video content has gained unimaginable traction in a short period. With the pandemic forcing a majority of us to remain indoors, we’ve taken to keeping ourselves entertained through video content. Similarly, online shopping has become the new way forward with India estimated to have over 350 million online shoppers by 2025 according to a report by Bain and Flipkart. The e-commerce sector in India has achieved exponential growth even amidst the pandemic. Now, what happens when we merge e-commerce and online videos? This is where shoppable videos come into the picture.

For example, you are watching a movie in an OTT platform and the clothes worn by a character immensely appeal to you and you wish to purchase it. Normally, we would try and find the same piece of clothing in online stores in e-commerce platforms, making it a tedious process. But what if you could purchase the items directly from the video itself?

This is in-video commerce, commonly known as shoppable videos. Shoppable videos are rapidly becoming the easiest ways to streamline sales and is an untapped gold mine for brands looking to reinvent their marketing strategies. The well-balanced combo of content and commerce has taken the internet by storm and is revolutionizing consumer experience. Here’s how.

Shoppable videos: An unexplored reserve for brands

To gain an in-depth insight into the untapped potential of shoppable videos, let us first take a glance at India’s fast-growing video content industry. It is no surprise that recent times have seen a surplus in video content. As mentioned earlier, with most people spending the better part of the year indoors, OTT platforms have been ensuring that there is a constant surplus of relevant content to consume.

There is no dearth for video content with India being one of the highest per capita consumers of data propelled by digital media. The country’s online video market stands strong with a 300 million+ user base as of last year. The country’s e-commerce market, too, is skyrocketing and is projected to amount to a staggering $200 billion in the next 5-6 years.

With both the e-commerce industry and the video content segment showing such a remarkable growth trajectory, it’s a no-brainer that shoppable videos are a lucrative segment. Driven by cutting-edge technology such as AI, ML, Big Data, AR, and VR, shoppable videos come with numerous features such as clickable feature integration amongst others. Another reason that the shoppable video segment offers huge scope for brands to capitalize on is data.

The proliferation of digital services has resulted in a significant quantum of data being generated, with India’s data consumption expected to touch 25 GB per person per month by 2025 according to a study by Swedish telecom giant Ericsson. This exponential growth presents a plethora of opportunities for brands to devise their strategies accordingly by a thorough analysis of consumer behavior and preferences.

‘Shoppertainment’: Offering an immersive experience

Clubbing e-commerce and video content, brands, particularly start-ups, have built an intricately designed immersive shopping experience that brings the best of both worlds to one screen. Especially within the advertisement sector, the ‘shoppertainment’ element has caught the attention of both brands and consumers, and the industry is leveraging this in the emerging world of retail-entertainment. While taking an overview of the topic, it might appear to be a simple process, it’s a balancing act. Companies need to ensure that consumers are engaged with the video content whilst not compromising on the shopping part and it can be a daunting task. Specializing in the juggling, media-tech companies make sure that both aspects amalgamate seamlessly. Acting as aggregators, these platforms bring the ‘shoppertainment’ factor to life.

Indisputably, video-based commerce has taken center stage and brands are racing to create a blend of content and commerce through shoppable videos. As technology evolves, consumer expectations are also on the rise and they are constantly on the lookout for enhanced experiences that provide immediate results. The future will be dominated by brands that can seamlessly merge the two segments, offering consumers an interactive and immaculate shopping experience.