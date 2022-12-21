Homeviews news

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

By Sneha Bengani  Dec 21, 2022 4:56:06 PM IST (Updated)

Avatar: The Way of Water could have been an intimate family portrait, the coming together of two firebrands and how they navigate interpersonal and external turbulences. But director James Cameron sacrifices intimacy for spectacle. The result is beauty that feels hollow and grandeur that’s devoid of any meaning.

