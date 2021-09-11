View: Are our fears of artificial intelligence justified?

A problem well-diagnosed is a problem half solved. Considering all the breathless hype we hear about Artificial Intelligence (AI) today, it is easy to overlook the arguments people have raised against it.

The pace of development of these new-world technologies has attracted a fair amount of criticism. There are opponents of AI around the world who are scared of these rapidly developing technologies.

Many thinkers have been vocal in sharing their concerns about various dangers associated with AI. From robots controlling the world to lack of employment, concerns about these technologies have people wringing their hands.

The heat of this criticism has now reached some of the world's most known entrepreneurs too. They are often criticised for their ambitious plans to go beyond the planet . Or to use AI to make driverless cars or printers that can make anything to everything.

There is no doubt these technologies can be put to dangerous use. I understand, fear is always real even when the reason is debatable. But we need to understand technology is always neutral.

The problem is not the pace of development of AI, but the pace of the development of humans. This criticism of entrepreneurs and developers is not from a fully aware point of view.

The criticism is against the progressive nature of technology. This criticism is against the betterment of humans.

The pace of change of humans and the pace of change of technology has been mismatched.

The game is not to stop the growth of technology or to slow down the growth of technology. But to increase the pace of the growth of humankind.

We need to move towards raising the consciousness of humans to enable them to live in this new world of AI. Human learning must keep pace with machine learning. The original intelligence of humans must outshine artificial intelligence.

We need to reform the way we educate ourselves. The formal and informal education systems must recalibrate themselves to create human beings capable of dealing with these high-tech powers.

Companies investing unbelievable amounts of money in the advancement of technology must also invest at least at par in the learning and development of employees.

Skewed distribution of resources towards technology will never fetch optimum results, at both micro and macro level. So let these torchbearers and entrepreneurs look in the direction of the progressive development of humankind

But let us also keep in mind that we need to match the pace of human development with the pace of technological development.