View: Advancing women into leadership positions at workplace

In the present age, gender should not be viewed as a determinant of career progression in workplace. Ensuring equal and inclusive workplaces for all is a transformation that must happen within all corporations. It is the responsibility of each of us to walk this path to create a balanced world.

For this transformation to achieve success, leaders across organisations must understand this is a cultural and social evolution that will underwrite business success and is the right thing to do. Organisations must coach their executive teams in understanding the potential of the change and drive accountability to influence by sharing expertise, experiences, ideas, and perspectives.

Importance of diversity

Diversity in the workplace is essential to fostering innovation and creativity. A Boston Consulting Group study found that companies with more diverse management teams have reported 19 percent higher innovation revenues. In a rapidly changing business environment, these companies were able to adapt faster to the changing customer needs. Research has also shown that countries with women leaders at the helm seem to have handled the COVID-19 pandemic significantly better than their male counterparts.

Women in leadership positions inherently bring differentiated values on multiple fronts and research-based evidence suggests that they have notably been amongst the strongest, most decisive, and empathetic leaders

Untapped talent

At 20 percent, India’s low labour force participation rate for women is an outcome of restrictive cultural norms, the gender wage gap, and workplace policies, among other factors. I believe that underrepresentation in the workforce is a significant source of untapped talent. There must be strategies to hire, grow, develop, network, and engage to ensure better representation of women in the workforce across all levels. Organisations have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate inclusion while riding on the wave of digitisation.

Donning multiple hats

One needs to develop the eco-system to see this as a strength and not a challenge and this shift in mindset is critical to women achieving their full potential. Women wearing multiple hats has been an evergreen norm but it takes courage and highly talented and skilled women to do this, and corporations must wake up to see it in a similar light.

A break from career to start a family is an individual’s choice and so is choosing to come back to work when they believe they are ready. It is of immense importance to function through the lens of equity rather than equality.

As the future of work gets inked in colours of empathy and flexibility, and widespread digitisation facilitates work from home when necessary, we will begin to see the emergence of a more balanced world . Today women carry a disproportionate “double burden” of balancing home and work duties. Organisations will need to provide support and flexibility to accommodate their needs and will promote their longevity at the career table. The world belongs to all and women have a right to be included, and this is the right thing for organisations and society at large.

As an organisation, we look to spotlight women by facilitating and supporting programmes, awards, and initiatives that allow them to highlight their outstanding career achievements and inspire young professionals to look forward to an environment that supports and promotes the success of women in leadership.

Conclusion

While measures are being taken to close the gender gap in various aspects, such as access to education, structural, procedural, and cultural barriers still exist. No matter what we do, there will be some gaps left to be plugged! It is a continuous effort that evolves and may close with time.

Author Supria Dhanda is Country Manager and Vice President, India, at Western Digital.

Views expressed are personal.