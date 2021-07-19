View: 4 reasons why 5G will unleash a new era in 2021

The next generation of networks, 5G, comes with promises of reduced latency, enhanced network capacity, increased bandwidth & wider coverage, and more reliability.

Industry experts estimate that its use is anticipated to range across industries for diverse purposes, be it connective automotive or immersive technologies especially in the mobile gaming market.

It will pave the way for a new ‘immersive era’ in mobile gaming and will further open up avenues for innovations in the gaming sector in the form of enhanced AR-VR based games, faster adoption of cloud gaming and richer cross-platform multiplayer gaming experiences.

5G boosting better AR and VR gaming experience

Immersive technologies including AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), will grow at a considerable pace in the times ahead and will soon foray into the mobile gaming industry with the adoption of 5G.

AR and VR gaming faces various roadblocks in the present times. These range from latency issues to interrupted player experience. Powered by 5G technology, the AR/VR gaming experiences will be more immersive and engaging owing to the network’s ultra-low latency levels and reliable connectivity.

Cloud gaming will become the new normal

The fifth-generation technology of networks will also give the required push to the adoption of cloud gaming across the globe. Considering the increased preference for mobile gaming, 5G will no longer be an option but will rather be the need of the hour in the coming times.

This will make the future of gaming platforms independent and hybrid. The developers would no longer have to be concerned about the restrictions of a specific platform and would be able to extend high-quality gaming experience to mobile-first gamers which otherwise would not have been supported on their device thereby increasing the total addressable market for the gaming companies.

5G may also change the way we distribute games as in the future, players might no longer need to download heavy gaming apps. Instead, they will need a container app. Or possibly over the years, we may also have streaming stores, just like the app store and play store.

Uptick in subscription-based gaming models

5G in mobile gaming will boost an experience similar to OTT wherein any game on any screen will run on the cloud server and will then be streamed to the gadget of the player's choice without any delay.

It will overturn the mobile gaming landscape by enhancing the cross-platform multiplayer gaming experience.

Subscription-based gaming models and better cross-platform gaming experience will collaboratively contribute significantly to transforming the landscape of the mobile gaming industry and will upscale it massively.

They will bring about disruptions in the way the games are produced & distributed in the years to come. Some of the big players have already taken the lead in this segment.

It will be interesting to see which company dominates the subscription gaming market in the next 5 years.

A game-changer for the eSports industry

5G will have a huge impact on the eSports market as well. 5G networks with their enhanced capacity to manage the humongous number of players playing at the same time along without any network issues will contribute majorly to the rising popularity of the eSports segment.

It will grow at unprecedented levels as 5G networks will power richer interactive cross-platform multiplayer gaming experiences, allowing gamers to communicate uninterruptedly in real-time and stay immersed while they play.

Summing up

5G will emerge as a game-changer for the mobile gaming industry. On the whole, 5G technology will step up AR and VR gaming and will bring about an immersive era in the mobile gaming industry thereby taking it to the next level in the times ahead.

— Govind Agarwal is the Co-founder of Gameberry Labs. The views expressed are personal.