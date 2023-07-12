View | 28% GST on online gaming is the last nail in the coffin

5 Min Read
The decision to levy 28 percent GST on total deposit/ prize pool is going to deal a death blow to the legitimate gaming industry in the country.
Fast-developing digital games — online play, video games, and esports — have been enthusiastically lapped up by broadly two classes of people: The young digital-age generation playing competitively for fun and real money, and the people with time on their hands to entertain themselves. The estimated number of gamers is seen exceeding 450 million in 2023.
The gaming industry designs games and provides a platform for both competitive gamers and entertainment consumers. A whole lot of creativity, innovation, investment, technology and participation ride on the gaming industry.
Confusing gaming with gambling is the root of all problems