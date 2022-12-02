View | Workforce restructuring — How it could help both employers & employees

As per layoffs.fyi (a website tracking global layoffs), the total number of employees that were laid off post-pandemic is recorded to be around 250,000 across around 1,400 tech companies.
The IT industry saw a surge in hiring during the pandemic and with the recession panic spreading across the globe, the rapid upscaling adopted by technology companies is now witnessing a downward curve.
Letting go of an employee who has contributed significantly to the organisation’s growth can impact the company and the employee. Nevertheless, as hard as it can be, one can attempt to see the larger picture and move forward with the right attitude.
Impact on the industry
Impact on the employer
While there is no easy way to get over being laid off from a job — especially one in which one has poured in one’s heart and soul — it does give one an opportunity to introspect.
Parting with employees and companies can be a really difficult time; however, it can also be perceived as an opportunity to refresh, reset, and rejuvenate to prepare for the journey ahead.
— The author, Satyamohan Yanambaka, is the CEO of Writer Information Management Services. All views expressed are personal.
