View | Workforce restructuring — How it could help both employers & employees

The IT industry saw a surge in hiring during the pandemic and with the recession panic spreading across the globe, the rapid upscaling adopted by technology companies is now witnessing a downward curve.

The tech industry is left to resort to downsizing measures to manage company costs. As per layoffs.fyi (a website tracking global layoffs), the total number of employees that were laid off post-pandemic is recorded to be around 250,000 across around 1,400 tech companies.

Letting go of an employee who has contributed significantly to the organisation’s growth can impact the company and the employee. Nevertheless, as hard as it can be, one can attempt to see the larger picture and move forward with the right attitude.

Impact on the industry

A lean employee workforce could potentially result in enhanced productivity. As employees navigate the challenges of losing their colleagues, they channel their energies at work to contribute fully to meeting company objectives.

There is also an opportunity to upskill as the remaining workforce would be required to fill in gaps, thus aiding the employees’ overall growth.

A rapid digital transformation and automation pace could allow the remaining workforce to focus on core operations and automate mundane tasks.

Availability of skilled talent pool for other organisations looking to expand their teams.

Impact on the employer

It helps enterprises to evaluate what is working and what is not, thereby aiding in rehashing the overall business strategy.

Invest in the existing talent pool, which can add more value to the enterprise in the long run.

While there is no easy way to get over being laid off from a job — especially one in which one has poured in one’s heart and soul — it does give one an opportunity to introspect.

Embrace the downtime and use the opportunity to reconnect with family and friends.

Pursue any further education plans which have been on hold.

Revaluate the next move, whether seeking a new job or starting your own venture.

Make health a priority during this time by engaging in healthy practices and exercise routines.

Most notably, have faith in your talent and skillsets. Market your expertise and the right opportunity will knock on the door. Upskill if need be.

Parting with employees and companies can be a really difficult time; however, it can also be perceived as an opportunity to refresh, reset, and rejuvenate to prepare for the journey ahead.

— The author, Satyamohan Yanambaka, is the CEO of Writer Information Management Services. All views expressed are personal.