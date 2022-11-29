View | The umpteen benefits of smart packaging

Smart packaging comes equipped with a host of benefits and is capable of creating a win-win situation for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Smart packaging has become a buzzword with both customers and organisations increasingly realising the tremendous utility of this new-age technology. From acting as an anti-counterfeiting solution to rewarding customers to managing warranties online, smart packaging comes equipped with a host of benefits for consumers and companies alike. In fact, technology is equally beneficial for other stakeholders such as suppliers, partners, and logistic associates and helps the entire business ecosystem to reap its benefits.

Given below are some of the prominent benefits of smart packaging that are changing the very face of companies across the globe:

Customer Empowerment: Smart packaging based on technologies such as QR, NFC, and RFID is leading to more empowered customers by helping them to make informed decisions. QR-based intelligent packaging offers a wonderful customer interface and a host of information to consumers. Brands also get benefitted from smart packaging as they can collect customer data digitally and then apply the insights to deliver better products and elevated service experiences.

Quality Concerns: Thanks to a raft of sensors and indicators used in smart packaging, the quality concerns of consumers can be effectively addressed by manufacturers. The technology behind smart packaging can significantly enhance the quality of the product by removing unwanted particulate matter from the packaging. QR-based codes are also playing an instrumental role in detecting counterfeit products and making sure that only genuine offerings reach the end consumers.

Loyalty management: Smart packaging helps companies have a loyal customer base by delivering superior products and customer experiences. The interface offered by these technologies is not only convenient but also very intuitive to use. Smart packaging also enhances the technology credentials of the company which is quite a positive thing for grabbing the attention of new-age buyers. In addition, new-age technologies in smart packaging also offer a wonderful way to engage with consumers on various social media platforms, thereby helping brands to add new customers while maintaining the loyalty of existing ones.

Predictive Production and Supply Chain: The use of smart packaging can significantly enhance the accuracy of production and supply chain of companies cutting across industry domains. The smart packaging solutions offer great insights into order inventory, stock status, and replenishment requirements of different product categories. The technology also comes in handy in tracking products throughout the entire value chain including its sourcing of raw materials to the final status of finished goods. Customers can get information on important aspects of products such as from where the raw material is sourced, who has manufactured it, where it has been manufactured, and other important aspects related to the product.

Warranty activation and Management: Smart packaging solutions are playing an important role in activating and managing warranties in a completely digital manner. Unlike the warranty that is based on paper receipts, smart packaging allows users to activate the warranty and manage it in a completely digital manner. With the help of a few clicks, consumers can enter the details of their warranty and the record becomes instantly accessible throughout the value chain. The tamper-proof nature of smart packaging makes it impossible for any party to alter the records, thereby reducing the chances of fraud or illegality.

The utility and significance of smart packaging in this day and age couldn’t be overemphasised. The best part of these solutions is their holistic nature and ability to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders in the business ecosystem. New-age smart packaging also increases data visibility and transparency across stakeholders, thereby leading to more efficiency and enhanced effectiveness. The cost-effective nature of these solutions can also be considered as their strength as organisations need not make huge investments to integrate smart packaging into their business processes and operational mechanisms.

While choosing a smart packaging solution, one needs to keep in mind that the chosen partner must offer a complete and all-encompassing solution. This is important to ensure that the single solution will serve all your requirements and won't mandate purchasing different solutions for detecting fake products, activating digital warranties, managing customer loyalty, and tracking the supply chain of its products and service solutions.

— The author, Ayush Jhawar, is the co-founder of Genefied — a brand solutions company. All views expressed are personal.