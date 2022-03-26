View | The importance of redesigning a new collective international reserve currency

Cryptocurrency is fast emerging as the most debated financial development of the current times. Is it a phase of asset bubble or are we at the cusp of a new collective international reserve currency regime? Some people consider the latter proposition simply preposterous, but the skepticism about crypto as an international reserve currency comes from a place of myopic view of the development of currency as we know it today.

To paraphrase George Orwell, “All currencies are equal, but some more than others.” Some currencies are reserve currencies and are on a greater footing than others. These reserve currencies are foreign currency held in significant quantities by central banks or other monetary authorities as part of their foreign exchange reserves. These strong fiat currencies are not backed by any commodity and have virtually unlimited supply.

Also Read:

The use of a national currency as an international and reserve currency allows the issuer countries, that are largely developed countries, a larger room to adopt counter-cyclical macroeconomic policies, while constraining the capacity of developing countries to undertake counter-cyclical policies.

In a system dominated by a few reserve currencies, developing countries are prone to stronger pro-cyclical swings in the availability and costs of financing, which renders the system highly inequitable. Emerging markets are more susceptible to have pro-cyclical currencies, whereas advanced economies, especially those with reserve currencies, have countercyclical ones, meaning that the currency tends to rally amid periods of market stress. This inequity fosters the instability of current arrangements.

Clearly, we need a true global reserve currency which does not exacerbate the impact of booms and recessions on developing countries.

Currently, the single most important reserve currency is the US dollar . But its hegemony as the reserve currency of the world is gradually floundering, with the share of US dollar reserves held by central banks falling to 59 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020--its lowest level in 25 years. The share of US dollar in the global reserves is likely to fall further as central banks of several countries are seeking further diversification of the currency composition of their reserves. A few countries, such as Russia, have already announced their intention to do so.

This brings us to the relevance of cryptocurrencies and stable-coins as reserve currencies. The important question is not whether cryptocurrencies can emerge as a medium of exchange--as electronic payment is already facilitating this function efficiently, even in low-income countries--but whether they can serve as a reserve currency and emerge as an alternative to the existing reserve currency regime based on the US dollar at the pivot.

In the pre-World War I era, the monetary system in place was the gold standard, which bears remarkable similarities with cryptocurrencies such as the Bitcoin. Both crypto and gold are not the creation of any country, providing a politically neutral base. Both are also limited in quantity and cannot be created at the whim of central banks.

There are also other differences between gold and cryptocurrencies. One major difference from gold which also hurts the prospects of cryptocurrencies as a reserve currency is the extreme volatility seen in cryptocurrencies.

But it is unsurprising as the market is very new and will take a while to mature. In comparison to fiat currencies and gold, the market for cryptocurrencies is still small. Because of the smaller size of market, relatively smaller factors also may have a greater impact on pricing. If a consortium of investors decided to sell $ 500 million worth of gold, the price of gold will not move. If a similar investment is made in cryptocurrency, it will be enough to trigger a price collapse. As cryptocurrencies reach greater maturity and speculation investments are curbed, the market may stabilize.

Also Read: All you need to know about Bitcoin Lightning Network

Some of the other concerns related to cryptocurrencies are also not unsolvable, with the help of technology, consensus, and political will. The movement from ‘Proof of Work’ to ‘Proof of Stake’ system, for example, is already reducing the energy consumption of cryptos. Another area of concern is that, like gold, cryptocurrencies also cannot be expanded in times of crisis to spur credit creation, affecting the monetary policy role--an issue that also triggered the collapse of gold standard. This is also not a particularly difficult position, as newer blockchains based on smart contracts aim to solve the issues with earlier blockchains by introducing features to ensure scalability, interoperability, and sustainability.

Any financial innovation is not without risks, but the emergence of a truly global reserve currency at least warrants a more thorough examination, given that countries who are currently not issuers of reserve currencies get the short end of the stick in every boom and bust. It is important for more multilateral forums to start deliberating upon the future of cryptocurrencies, including their collective regulation, supervision, and role as a reserve currency. Whether it is bitcoin and blockchain-backed currencies, or stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies, or a large basket of CBDCs, a new global regime is emerging, and institutions need to engage more proactively in a manner akin to the Bretton Woods arrangement or the Smithsonian arrangement.

-- The author, Jahanwi Singh, is an economist in the Export-Import Bank of India. Views expressed here are personal.

Also Read: Bank of England sketches out regulatory approach to crypto