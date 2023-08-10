View | Sustainable electronics: Manufacturers must design products with extended lifecycles and reduce e-waste

Sustainable electronics address environmental challenges posed by electronic devices. They focus on extended lifecycles, reducing e-waste. Strategies include durability, modularity, standardisation, and repairability. Effective e-waste reduction involves take-back programmes, recycling, consumer education, and circular economy approaches can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible electronics industry, protecting our planet and conserving valuable resources for future generations.

In today's fast-paced world, electronic devices have become an integral part of our lives. However, the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing demand for new products have led to significant environmental challenges. Sustainable electronics, which focus on designing for extended lifecycles and reducing electronic waste (e-waste), have emerged as a promising solution. This column explores the importance of sustainable electronics, the key principles of designing for extended lifecycles, and strategies for e-waste reduction.

Importance of Sustainable Electronics

Sustainable electronics address the environmental and social impacts associated with the entire lifecycle of electronic devices. The production of electronic devices consumes valuable resources, including energy, water, and rare minerals. Moreover, improper disposal of e-waste releases toxic substances into the environment, endangering human health and polluting ecosystems. To address these concerns, sustainable electronics strive to minimise adverse effects by adopting a comprehensive approach.

Designing for Extended Lifecycles

Designing for extended lifecycles is a fundamental principle of sustainable electronics. By extending the useful life of electronic devices, we can reduce the need for frequent replacements and lower overall resource consumption. Here are the key strategies for designing extended lifecycles:

Durability:

Manufacturers can prioritise robust construction and high-quality components to enhance product durability. This includes using reliable materials and implementing rigorous testing standards to ensure longevity.

Modularity: Designing devices with modular components allows for easy repair and upgradeability. In the event of a particular component becoming outdated or malfunctioning, it can be easily swapped out without the need to replace the entire device. This approach effectively minimises electronic waste.

Standardisation: Promoting standardisation in design and interfaces enables compatibility between different devices. This allows users to reuse accessories, such as chargers and cables, across multiple products, reducing e-waste and the need for redundant accessories.

Repairability: Manufacturers can design devices with easily accessible parts and provide repair guides and spare parts to encourage repairs. Repair-friendly design contributes to the longevity of electronic devices.

E-Waste Reduction Strategies

Reducing e-waste is crucial to achieving sustainable electronics. Here are some effective strategies to tackle this challenge:

Take-back Programmes: Electronics manufacturers can establish take-back programmes wherein consumers can return their old devices for proper recycling or refurbishment. These programmes ensure responsible disposal and minimise the amount of e-waste that ends up in landfills or incinerators.

Recycling and Recovery: Implementing efficient recycling and recovery processes helps extract valuable materials from electronic waste. Recovering metals, plastics, and other valuable components reduces the demand for virgin resources and lowers environmental impact.

Consumer Education: Raising awareness among consumers about the importance of responsible e-waste disposal is crucial. Educating users on how to recycle and dispose of electronic devices properly can help prevent them from ending up in the wrong waste stream.

Circular Economy Approaches: Adopting circular economy principles can contribute to e-waste reduction. This encompasses the design of products with recyclability in mind, advocating for remanufacturing and refurbishment, and establishing closed-loop systems that facilitate the reuse of materials in the production of new electronic devices.

Nokia phones, known for durability, contribute to less e-waste. HMD Global facilitates proper recycling by encouraging customers to return phones at their end-of-life cycle. Nokia phones are made with high-quality materials, then go through product testing more vigorous than the industry average. And with up to three years of security patches, Android OS upgrades, and manufacturer’s warranty, your phone is made to last, inside and out.

Sustainable electronics play a vital role in minimising the environmental and social impacts of electronic devices. Designing for extended lifecycles and implementing effective e-waste reduction strategies are key components of sustainable electronics. By prioritising durability, modularity, standardisation, and repairability, manufacturers can extend the lifespan of electronic devices. Additionally, take-back programmes, recycling initiatives, consumer education, and circular economy approaches are crucial for reducing e-waste. Together, these efforts can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible electronics industry, protecting our planet and conserving valuable resources for future generations.

— Ravi Kunwar is Vice President, India & APAC, for HMD Global — the home of Nokia phones. Views expressed herein are personal.