View | Sustainable electronics: Manufacturers must design products with extended lifecycles and reduce e-waste

Sustainable electronics address environmental challenges posed by electronic devices. They focus on extended lifecycles, reducing e-waste. Strategies include durability, modularity, standardisation, and repairability. Effective e-waste reduction involves take-back programmes, recycling, consumer education, and circular economy approaches can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible electronics industry, protecting our planet and conserving valuable resources for future generations.
In today's fast-paced world, electronic devices have become an integral part of our lives. However, the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing demand for new products have led to significant environmental challenges. Sustainable electronics, which focus on designing for extended lifecycles and reducing electronic waste (e-waste), have emerged as a promising solution. This column explores the importance of sustainable electronics, the key principles of designing for extended lifecycles, and strategies for e-waste reduction.
Importance of Sustainable Electronics
Sustainable electronics address the environmental and social impacts associated with the entire lifecycle of electronic devices. The production of electronic devices consumes valuable resources, including energy, water, and rare minerals. Moreover, improper disposal of e-waste releases toxic substances into the environment, endangering human health and polluting ecosystems. To address these concerns, sustainable electronics strive to minimise adverse effects by adopting a comprehensive approach.
Designing for Extended Lifecycles
Designing for extended lifecycles is a fundamental principle of sustainable electronics. By extending the useful life of electronic devices, we can reduce the need for frequent replacements and lower overall resource consumption. Here are the key strategies for designing extended lifecycles:
Manufacturers can prioritise robust construction and high-quality components to enhance product durability. This includes using reliable materials and implementing rigorous testing standards to ensure longevity.
E-Waste Reduction Strategies
Reducing e-waste is crucial to achieving sustainable electronics. Here are some effective strategies to tackle this challenge:
Nokia phones, known for durability, contribute to less e-waste. HMD Global facilitates proper recycling by encouraging customers to return phones at their end-of-life cycle. Nokia phones are made with high-quality materials, then go through product testing more vigorous than the industry average. And with up to three years of security patches, Android OS upgrades, and manufacturer’s warranty, your phone is made to last, inside and out.
Sustainable electronics play a vital role in minimising the environmental and social impacts of electronic devices. Designing for extended lifecycles and implementing effective e-waste reduction strategies are key components of sustainable electronics. By prioritising durability, modularity, standardisation, and repairability, manufacturers can extend the lifespan of electronic devices. Additionally, take-back programmes, recycling initiatives, consumer education, and circular economy approaches are crucial for reducing e-waste. Together, these efforts can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible electronics industry, protecting our planet and conserving valuable resources for future generations.
— Ravi Kunwar is Vice President, India & APAC, for HMD Global — the home of Nokia phones. Views expressed herein are personal.
