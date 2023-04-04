View | New Foreign Trade Policy has a clear focus on the need for trade facilitation

The FTP has a clear focus on the need for trade facilitation. There is recognition that if the infrastructure is available, manufacturing and production will take place. Greater faith is being reposed on exporters through automated IT systems with risk management for various approvals in the new FTP.

The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, effective from April 1, 2023, has been announced. Unlike the previous FTPs., which had a five-year time frame with periodical revisions, the current FTP is open ended-with the assertion that subsequent revisions "shall be done as and when required and shall not be linked to any date". The FTP 2023 is predicated on four pillars—incentive to remission, export promotion through collaboration, ease of doing business, and emerging areas.

The emphasis in previous FTPs was on rewarding exporters based on their performance. The reward was in the form of transferable scrips. These could be used for payment of Customs duty. They were also a plethora of exemption schemes. Basically, these permitted duty-free import of goods if used in the manufacture of goods which were exported. There was this constant debate if this was the right way to promote exports.

In 2019, at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the United States challenged the exemptions or reductions in Customs duties and grant of freely transferable scrips as being violative of the provisions of the Agreement on Subsidies & Countervailing Measures (ASCM). This agreement, to which India is a party, in effect does not permit member countries to grant any export subsidy except in certain situations.

The WTO ruled against India and held that: (i) Export Oriented Units Scheme and Sector-Specific Schemes; (ii) Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS); (iii) Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme; (iv) Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Scheme; and (v) Duty-Free Imports for Exporters Scheme (DFIS) are indeed violative of the ASCM. India has appealed against the decision; corrective steps were however initiated.

The pure reward schemes were scrapped and the move towards remission began. This in effect meant that the government would refund taxes paid on inputs which are used in the manufacture and export of goods. Thus the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products Scheme (RoDTEP) and the various Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes were introduced. These and the very popular, time-tested drawback schemes, which are all WTO compliant, are the way to go forward. The new FTP recognises that .

Surprisingly though, the DFIS and EPCG schemes continue to be promoted in the FTP. Basically, these schemes permit the import of duty-free inputs/ capital goods and a host of other related items to be used in the manufacture of goods which have to be exported. They are actual user schemes. The duty benefits are linked to fulfilment of export obligation spread over six years in the case of EPCG. These schemes were introduced in an era when imports were expensive. With rates of duty having come down and the multiplicity of FTAs, it is a debatable point if these schemes are still required. Monitoring this schemes, given the long gestation period, is always a challenge. Most of the violations in the FTP are because of these schemes—either the goods are disposed of or the export obligations are not met. We should phase out these schemes—more so when the appeal is pending.

more Towns of Export Excellence the existing 39. Export promotion through collaboration is a welcome recognition of the need to make states also realise that exports are good for their development too. The FTP stresses on the need to "galvanise districts of the country to become export hubs by identifying products and services with export potential". Fourmore Towns of Export Excellence have been added tothe existing 39.

The FTP has a clear focus on the need for trade facilitation. There is recognition that if the infrastructure is available, manufacturing and production will take place. Greater faith is being reposed on exporters through automated IT systems with risk management for various approvals in the new FTP. The government also stresses on the need for reducing litigation and fostering trust-based relationships to help alleviate the issues faced by exporters. A special one-time amnesty scheme is being introduced under the FTP 2023 to address default on export obligations.

The emerging areas identified in the FTP are a focus on e-commerce exports. There is a recognition that distinct policy interventions different from traditional offline trade would be required. Undoubtedly, e-commerce export potential is huge with estimates of $200 billion to $300 billion by 2030. The FTP speaks of a roadmap for establishing e-commerce hubs and related elements such as payment reconciliation, book-keeping, returns policy, and export entitlements. Merchanting trade, which involves shipment of goods from one foreign country to another foreign country without touching Indian ports involving an Indian intermediary, will now be possible.

Exporters do not operate in a vacuum. All stakeholders have a role to play. Customs should continue their drive to ensure smooth clearances and timely disbursement of drawback. Domestic infrastructure should be strengthened. Exporters should focus on quality, timely delivery and after-sales service . It is only then that the India brand will be strengthened. Our embassies abroad have an important role to play in ensuring that exporters get access to markets. Ultimately, the overall trade balance, which presently is more than $100 billion, must be narrowed. That will be the test for India’s exporters.