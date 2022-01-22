View | Emotional health: A priority in 2022

Can we uninstall 2021 and install it again? Another year of uncertainty has left us feeling exhausted and frustrated. Then, just when we thought life would soon get back to normal, the new Omicron variant arrived, and we seemed to be going back to square one.

Companies have realised employee wellbeing goes beyond physical health, and giving lip service to mental health means loss of productivity. The two years of the pandemic and the resultant uncertainty has made company leadership understand that mental wellness and resilience lead to employee satisfaction. Companies need to focus on investing in the appropriate programs and bringing about a change in culture so that employees feel comfortable about seeking help in 2022. But has the needle moved at all?

The pandemic had led to widespread grief and loss, especially in 2021, when we were affected by the second wave. Practically everyone has gone through COVID, either themselves or seen a loved one or a friend getting affected by it. Our workplace and schools entered our homes and invaded our privacy. We felt boundary-less, and work/home lives got fused entirely.

In the past, almost two years, the isolation and the absence of human contact has made many people hibernate in their shells, and the emotional turmoil has become very difficult for them to handle. Loneliness, tech addiction, and online presence have caused severe physiological and emotional issues. The water cooler conversations at work, taking coffee breaks, walking across to your manager to ask a question, sharing beers after work, spending weekends with family and friends, holidays, travel – there is so much that we have missed!

This is going to continue

All this has been highly stressful for a lot of people. Stress, anxiety, depression are on the rise. Suicides rates have shot up significantly!

When all these people return to work, it will be unrealistic to expect to get back to normal instantaneously. Add to this the challenges of hybrid work arrangements. As a result, we have stressed employees seeking answers about career, compensation, and clarity on effectively working with their teammates.

Provide the Emotional Health Support Programs

While mental health issues continue to be stigmatised, the COVID crisis has brought much-needed focus and dialogue on these issues. Employees still feel difficult to discuss issues openly with their managers, but companies have started creating the necessary structures and programs to address this critical area.

In 2022 companies need to provide their employees with better and more sustained access to professional help confidentially so that employees can avail themselves of these services. Additionally, it is essential to provide holistic wellness support and adequate ‘me’ time for employees to be able to get the benefit of all the programs.

Train the leadership

Leaders play a significant role in providing a safe and secure environment. Therefore, it becomes imperative that they are trained to identify signs of mental distress to address the issues and nip them in the bud. Unfortunately, leaders are so busy managing the business that they may overlook some of the vital clues that team members display. This becomes even more challenging when the team is remote. Often leaders don’t know how to broach a subject related to emotional or mental well being with their team members. As a result, workplace stress gets exacerbated and leads to loss of productivity.

In 2022 companies must invest in providing training to leaders and HR to build these skills to support employees proactively.

Best way to promote mental health in the workplace in 2022

It will not be simple, but it’s the most effective way. Companies need to be open about employee mental health. Leadership needs to discuss the topic openly and share their personal stories and challenges. It is about creating a cultural shift – open, honest and recognising that everyone has been through a lot and a support system available.

It’s time to allow employees to ask for a mental health day off in 2022.