View |  5G will be a gamechanger in elevating India’s creator economy

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

The primary outcome expected from the newly launched service is that it will give a boost to three major sectors — education, healthcare and agriculture. Another industry/segment of population which is expected to be heavily impacted by 5G is the creator economy. In particular, the short-video platform industry is well poised to reap the benefits.

The Indian Government’s launch of 5G services last month is yet another feather in the cap as India continues to establish itself as a global leader in technology and services. Initially starting off as a pilot project in Tier-I cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, among others, the service will be available across the country by 2024.

India is the second-largest telecom market in the world, with over 117 crore subscribers. 5G is not only expected to help the 98% of the Indian population that already access telecommunications through smartphones, but also provide the underlying infrastructure for a connected ecosystem that will enable better services in smart cities, electric transportation, and logistics.

The rollout of 5G in India marks a paradigm shift enabling India to become a global superpower in terms of Web3 services. It is the industry’s hope that the technology will plug the loopholes and fix the glitches that cause call drops and linkage issues. 5G has the potential to become a key part of workflows in the live content production space, including electronic newsgathering, live events with stage performances, various forms of remote production, and most importantly, user-generated content.

The launch of 5G services in India falls in line with the “Digital India” movement as well as with the “Atmanibhar Bharat” initiative, as reiterated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she said “Our 5G is not imported from anywhere else. It’s our own product." The primary outcome expected from the newly launched service is that it will give a boost to three major sectors — education, healthcare and agriculture. Another industry/segment of population which is expected to be heavily impacted by 5G is the creator economy. In particular, the short-video platform industry is well poised to reap the benefits.

Content creators and influencers who produce high-quality content will get an opportunity to reach a larger set of viewers/audience given the high speed and lower latency rate of 5G. Given the high levels of smartphone penetration in India, high-resolution content will be able to reach deeper into India’s grassroots, and creators from Tier-II and III cities as well as from rural India. The advantages of 5G can be especially useful to influencers focused on hyperlocal content — including micro-influencers and nano-influencers, whose follower counts may be modest but have impressive engagement metrics. The technology will allow for near-real-time and location-specific data to be transferred and analysed quickly without any lag enabling creators to swiftly adapt to audience behaviour. This can be particularly useful when live streaming from events or when interacting with users from dynamic locations.

Also read: Bharti Airtel crosses 1 million customers on 5G network within a month of launch

5G will change influencer-driven events, including expos, which will become more accessible, immersive, and interactive by embracing the AR and virtual reality (VR) supported by 5G. By offering new and adaptive modes of engagement, content creators can harness 5G-enabled, blended forms of online and in-person communication to widen the audience for their events. For instance, onsite installations and artwork that connect to digital communities who can alter and play with the location’s aesthetics in ways that were once unimaginable. And platforms such as Tiki, a short video platform, which has been an enabler for Indian creators, crucial to many influencers’ success, is expected to continue working with local creators to leverage the era of 5G and provide more innovative tools to the Indian creator economy.

However, this is easier said than done, even though several private telecom companies have launched or will soon be launching 5G services. Even 4G is unreliable in all regions across India. Some sections of rural India still struggle with network connectivity and the issue of low bandwidth and slow internet speeds. Airtel and Jio, the two telecom giants which have launched 5G services in selected cities, have pointed out that pan-India coverage of 5G will take a lot more time — it could take more than a year before people can make optimal use of 5G across India.

Another facet that might hamper 5G adoption is a lack of 5G-enabled devices. Only a handful of companies have introduced 5G-enabled smartphones, which are beyond the budget for most Indians. To make 5G easily available, smartphone companies will have to come out with affordable devices which are 5G compatible. Lastly, even though at present telecom companies are offering 5G services at 4G rates, there is speculation that prices may rise in the future as 5G slowly moves towards pan-India coverage. These issues are expected to impact creators from rural and grassroots areas more as compared to the ones residing in Tier-I and II cities.

While 5G will create a new chapter for India’s digital ecosystem, one should be patient. Multiple hurdles have to be overcome before 5G becomes an effective and efficient network service. The issues of network coverage, security and device compatibility will have to be dealt with smartly and effectively for India and its creator economy to flourish and set a global example.

— The author, Ian Goh, is CEO of Tiki, a short video platform. Views expressed herein are the author's own.