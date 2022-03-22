View | 5 things cos can consider to motivate and retain women staff

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) have evolved considerably over the past few years. D&I is not just a good thing to do anymore but is a business imperative. With the changing demographics of customers across almost all industries, it has become important for employees to mirror their customers in order to provide a meaningful and superlative customer experience.

There is no ‘one secret ingredient’ for improving inclusion. Organisations must have a holistic, integrated inclusion strategy backed by senior leadership commitment. An organisation’s inclusion strategy cannot be treated as a flavour of the month, instead, it is a journey that requires a sustained multi-year gameplan. Organisations must craft a customised inclusion strategy backed by data and specific actions in order to move the needle.

Also Read |

Here are five tips organisations can consider attracting, retaining and developing the careers of women in their workforce:

1.Promote women leaders as talent magnets: Studies show that having more women role models in leadership positions can create a safe and supportive network that will encourage more young women to join the organisation. It is, therefore, important to celebrate the success of women who have had thriving careers in the organisation, and getting them to talk about their journeys will inspire existing employees as well as aspirants.

Also Read | View: The Greek connect

It is a known fact that the gender ratio significantly and swiftly drops at senior levels. Therefore, organisations must find creative ways to bolster women’s participation at the leadership level. Programs to accelerate the growth and development of top talent, identifying leadership roles, and hiring for niche roles will go a long way towards improving the gender ratio, especially at senior levels.

2.Build ecosystem support: There are a few areas that organisations can focus on to build ecosystem support:

Role of managers: Managers play a pivotal role in promoting inclusion, and this tenet can never be underestimated. Managers should act as coaches and confidantes who can spur the careers of women professionals to newer heights. They need to co-create the career paths of women professionals and nudge them to ‘raise their hands’ and make use of opportunities that come their way. Managers must learn to be bias-free and lead with ‘empathy and trust’ to have supportive conversations with women constantly. This practice is even more important in the current situation, where the pandemic has had a significant impact on the D&I dimension in the workplace.

Learning and development: Organisations should provide sufficient opportunities to enhance the functional skills of their women professionals. These opportunities could be in the form of classroom trainings, peer learnings, or on-the-job power assignments. Leaders and managers should identify creative ways of offering learning opportunities to ensure women don’t feel overwhelmed, especially in the current pandemic situation. Senior women leaders can also lead by teaching emerging women leaders on various topics – this will create a natural networking opportunity for other women colleagues across levels, to interact and learn from one another.

Best-in-class benefits: Providing best-in-class benefits is an important factor. These benefits can include, but are not limited to, elements such as leave benefits, flexible work arrangements, hybrid working options, and so on. It is also necessary to create a strong workplace culture that will be psychologically safe, so that women can avail of these benefits without any fear of impact on their careers.

Also Read | The misconceived aura of smuggling

3.Create Employee Resource Groups: Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are self-empowered affinity groups that help create a strong ally network for the cause they are supporting. ERGs are usually powerful groups because they can build a positive groundswell and have the potential to create many allies. These groups can support women and enable them to thrive. For example, a buddy network for new joiners can help them imbibe the organisation’s culture and provide them career nudges from women who have experienced success in their own careers. Similarly, inclusion champions can facilitate the re-entry of women into the workforce.

4.Build sponsor networks: It is said that women get plenty of mentoring and training opportunities, but not adequate sponsorship. Sponsors are individuals who are powerful advocates for women at the leadership table and provide them opportunities, visibility, and influential assignments. They have the potential to ‘lift’ the careers of women professionals in the organisation. Ideally, sponsors are senior-level executives in the organisation who have a voice at the table and are among the key decision-makers.

5.Promote senior leaders as inclusion champions: Senior leaders should role-model inclusive behaviours and talk openly about their inclusion journeys and pledges. Leaders should provide a safe environment that encourages courageous and uncomfortable conversations on inclusion among employees. Open dialogues that address these difficult questions can promote an organisation’s inclusion journey. In closing, it would be appropriate to quote Brené Brown: “To not have the conversations because they make you uncomfortable is the definition of privilege. Your comfort is not at the center of this discussion”.

(This article is written by Lakshmi R Rajagopal, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Fidelity Investments India)