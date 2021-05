In his pre-election promises, US President Joe Biden had proposed to introduce fresh tax proposals to incentivise make in America and discourage profit shifting to tax havens.

After taking charge of the administration, the Biden Government has contended that the 2017 tax law brought in by the Trump Government had significantly reduced US corporate taxes without an increase in economic growth or corporate investment. In this context, the US Government issued a fact sheet on March 31, 2021 wherein it has cited several studies to highlight that the present corporate tax system in the US incentivises the shifting of profits and investments outside the US.

As per one of the studies quoted in the fact sheet, it was found that 91 Fortune 500 companies paid no federal corporate taxes on US income in 2018. Further, as per the analysis conducted by the US Joint Committee on Taxation, as quoted in the fact sheet, the average rate that US corporations paid as the tax was less than 8 percent in 2018.

In March 2021, President Biden announced ‘the American Jobs Plan’ which would employ an ambitious US$2 trillion-plus to boost investment in infrastructure, broadband and R&D in the US over the next eight years. Alongside the American Jobs Plan, the US Government also laid out the ‘Made in America Tax Plan’ with the objective of increasing the competitiveness of US companies and workers. The US Government believes that the new proposals would lead to job creation and investment in the US, stop profit shifting to tax havens, and make large corporations pay their fair share.

Increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.

Increase in the global intangible low-tax income (‘GILTI’) minimum tax rate to 21 percent which would be calculated on a per-country basis.

Denial of deductions for the offshoring of production and restrictions on corporate inversions.

Introduction of Stopping Harmful Inversions and Ending Low-tax Developments (‘SHIELD’), to replace the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (‘BEAT’). SHIELD would deny multinational companies tax deductions of payments made to related parties that are subject to a low effective rate of tax. SHIELD would also provide for high penalties for transferring profits into tax havens.

Introduction of a minimum tax of 15 percent on book income which a US company generally reports to its investors.

These corporate tax changes are expected to finance the ‘American Jobs Plan’ over a 15-year period.

It is also interesting to note that earlier in the month of March 2021, two bills were introduced in the US Congress i.e. ‘the No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act’ and ‘the Stop Tax Haven Abuse Act’. Both the bills contain several proposals which deal with international tax such as repealing the check-the-box regulations, introducing a management and control residency test, providing an additional limitation on interest expense deductibility, applying the foreign tax credit regime on a per-country basis, etc.

In addition to the above proposals, the Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders introduced the Corporate Tax Dodging Prevention Act on 25 March 2021. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senators Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner have also released a proposal to overhaul international taxation: A framework to invest in the American people by ensuring multinational corporations pay their fair share which focuses on changes to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s (TCJA) international provisions.

Further, on April 28, 2021, President Biden unveiled the ‘American Families Plan’. As per the plan, the top marginal income tax rate would be raised from 37 percent to 39.6 percent.

The American Families Plan would also change the taxation of investment income. The plan proposes to raise the top tax rate on long-term capital gains to 39.6 percent for taxpayers earning over US$ 1 million. Further, appreciation in the value of unsold assets or unrealised gains of more than US$ 1 million would be subject to capital gains tax on the death of the owner of the unsold assets.

Although it is unlikely that the above proposals would move forward in their current form, they provide an insight into the areas of change that could make their way into law. Even if legislation does not proceed in the current form of the bills/releases, the concepts may be considered as part of wider legislation.

Some of the proposals by the US Government would have a significant tax impact on companies operating in India. The key proposal that would impact the companies is the denial of the deduction of payments made to related parties that are subject to a low effective rate of tax. It would be important to watch out for this particular change as it would be relevant for the companies which have set up manufacturing facilities in India and are eligible for the lower corporate income-tax rate of 15 percent. It would also be pertinent for companies operating in the IT / ITES sector, the largest contributor towards exports from India, to track this change as the US accounts for more than 56 percent of its total export market.

There is some apprehension that the companies not paying 28 percent tax in India would be required to pay additional tax in the US. However, one would need to analyse the exact provisions to see how the new proposal would be enacted and whether any credit for the Indian taxes paid would be available.

The proposal to incentivise companies creating jobs in the US would also be relevant for Indian companies which have set up business operations in the US. In addition, the plan to repeal foreign-derived intangible income (‘FDII’) and incentivizing R&D activities in the United States could have a bearing on the R&D activities outsourced to India.

Given the significant impact that the US tax proposals would have on the companies operating in India, it would be imperative all business groups track how these proposals are enacted especially keeping in perspective the market and talent pool that India offers.

—Ravi Mahajan is Tax Partner, EY India. The views expressed are personal