US-India trade partnership: The path to $500 billion

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, USIBC President Atul Keshap explains why India and US need to increase the ambition in their relationship.

India has claimed the position of the world's fifth-largest economy, and last year, the United States rose to become its largest trading partner, with both countries crossing a milestone of $191 billion in bilateral trade. However, when considering the vast collective strengths of the US and India, this figure seems relatively modest. Annual trade between America and any of Mexico, Canada, China, or the EU is well over $500 billion annually. Washington and Delhi should aim much higher for the economic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies. President Biden himself outlined such a target during his tenure as Vice President: $500 billion in bilateral trade.

In my view, $500 billion is not only eminently attainable but urgently necessary. In these turbulent geostrategic times, we need to reach this target to signal to the world that the future of the global economy will indeed be anchored by democracy and human freedom. So, how can we achieve this target?

Here is a strategic roadmap:

First, we must prioritize the energy transition. During Energy Week in February, Prime Minister Modi underscored the urgent need to meet India’s burgeoning energy needs. India is on track to become the world's largest energy consumer, but given its geography and level of development, it remains vulnerable to climate disruption. To meet its energy demand while spearheading a clean energy transition, India can benefit greatly from U.S. firms' competencies in various energy sectors and their status as leading producers of natural gas. If India secures deals with U.S. companies in these areas, U.S. investors are ready to invest as much as $100 billion immediately, and trade volumes will swell. The success of every other industry and endeavor relies on the U.S. and India implementing a comprehensive energy and climate strategy in coordination with other nations.