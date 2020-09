There is a number of individuals who had come on a visit to India during the financial year 2019-20 for a particular duration and intended to leave India before the end of the financial year for maintaining their status as a non-resident or not ordinarily resident in India. However, due to the declaration of the lockdown and suspension of international flights owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, they were compelled to prolong their stay in India. There were concerns that this extra stay in India may make them a resident of India under section 6 of the as the status of an individual, as to whether he is resident in India or a non-resident or not ordinarily resident, is dependent, inter-alia, on the period for which the person is in India during the financial year or the years preceding the financial year.

To address such concerns, the CBDT issued a circular on 08.05.2020 to provide, inter-alia, that for the purpose of determining the residential status under section 6 of the Act during the FY 2019-20 in respect of an individual who has come to India on a visit before 22.03.2020 and who was not able to leave India before 31.03.2020, the period of stay from 22.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 shall not be taken into account. However, no clarification/ relaxation has been issued by CBDT for the current Financial Year 2020-21.

In view of the extension of the international flight ban till 30.09.2020, many NRI’s may end up spending more than 182 days and may accordingly legally qualify as a resident as per section 6 of the Act. It is expected that the CBDT will issue a circular similar to that issued in May 2020 for the purpose of providing relief in the determination of residential status for FY 2020-21 as well. However, there is no certainty if or when such Circular will be issued and what will be the specific relief provided by the CBDT.

While the above said relief that may be provided by CBDT may be taken into account by the taxpayers at the time of filing their return of income, however, uncertainty on this aspect creates an issue for the person responsible for paying any income to such person and who is required to deduct TDS in respect of such amount payable to such persons. In the absence of the benefit of the guidance from CBDT as on date, it is difficult for the deductee to furnish any declaration with certainty as to whether he shall qualify as a resident or a non-resident during the year and consequently, it is difficult for the deductor to ascertain as to whether to consider such person as a resident or a non-resident while deducting taxes.

Accordingly, there is uncertainty as to the relevant provision under which and the rate of tax at which TDS is to be deducted. The rate at which TDS is to be deducted is different for resident and for the non-resident. For instance, the rate at which TDS is to be deducted for the payment of dividend to a resident is 10% whereas the rate at which TDS is to be deducted for the payment of dividend to a non-resident is 20% under the Act without considering Treaty benefits. In such cases, in case of TDS is so deducted by considering the individual as a resident whereas the residential status is ultimately determined as a non-resident in view of the expected CBDT Circular, it may potentially lead to litigation wherein the payer may be held to be an assessee in default for short deduction of tax at source. Moreover, there is also a requirement to furnish Form 15 CA and 15CB in case of payment to non-residents. The payer may also be subject to penalty proceedings on account of non-compliance in respect of the same.

In view of the above, there is an urgent need for the CBDT to issue a clarification on the above-said aspect to avoid litigation around the said issue in the future.