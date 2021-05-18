Unlocking cryptocurrency ecosystem with necessary locks

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have emerged as an increasingly interesting space for investors, consumers, entrepreneurs and the new generation but a challenging one for governments and regulators. Bitcoin, invented in 2009, was the first digital crypto asset, but since then, the crypto ecosystem has expanded to include over 5,000 different digital assets and tokens today. This fast-paced industry witnessed a global user base increase of 190 percent between 2018 and 2020 having surpassed 200 million with the crypto market cap reaching an all-time high of $2 trillion in April 2021.

Many real-world industries stand to benefit from maturing blockchain technology and its implications on contracts, logistics, media and cybersecurity. It is anticipated that 10 percent of global GDP will be supported by blockchain by 2025 and that blockchain could generate $3 trillion per year in business value by 2034.

Developed economies have realised the potential and have significantly embraced crypto. Countries such as the US, Japan and UK consider Bitcoin legal and treat crypto as a “property”. Globally exchanges also collaborate with enforcement agencies for investigations which enhances their capabilities. Many countries have also set up broad sandbox principles and guidelines that allow crypto businesses to operate without getting overregulated.

Like other countries, crypto is a massive opportunity for India. The sector is well-suited to attract crypto-related capital investments, considering the market size and growing internet connectivity. Apart from FDI, the emergence of this sector would enhance the country’s technological skillset resulting in the creation of employment opportunities. However, for these opportunities to materialise in India, regulators and the government would need to devise and implement practical policies that will promote the growth of the sector yet mitigate the threats of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. While India has adopted a careful approach towards adopting crypto, India has experience of having dealt with similar novel technologies in the financial space and established thoughtful regulations which can be replicated for crypto.

IndiaTech.org had recently released an elaborate set of recommendations aimed at addressing most of the concerns that many in the crypto eco-system had raised including the government. The concerns become easier to address if India starts defining cryptocurrencies as digital assets that accords them a treatment similar to gold, stocks, or marketable securities and stops viewing them as currencies. For further assurance and oversight mechanism, India should introduce a system of registering and recognising Indian crypto exchanges by allowing only Indian founders to operate such businesses. This will also ensure the saving of potential billions of dollars that may be payable to overseas exchanges in the future. India could look at a 26 percent ownership structure by Indian founders/entities as applicable to the banking sector with a 74 percent FDI. This backed by a mandatory KYC system for all customers would be a good start for assurance and oversight.

Accounting Standards, disclosure norms and valuation models need to be prescribed through accounting bodies like the Chartered Accountants/Cost Accountants with appropriate disclosures in the Financial Statements, Directors Report, Notes on Accounts, Audit Report etc. of companies and business establishments holding or dealing with crypto. Ideally, crypto-assets should be classified under “Current assets”. Moreover, aspects such as Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) and the designated authority to report to, should be clearly prescribed by the Government. India should also look at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidance around safeguards.

Traceability has been a concern for regulators and therefore recognition should be given to only those classes of crypto assets that provide access to forensic analysis, for example, Bitcoins are completely traceable due to their open-ledger blockchain system. Crypto assets should be brought within the purview of established money laundering regulations. The Income Tax Act should recognise income from crypto trades under the head “Income Profit and Gains from Business and Profession” or “Income from Capital Gains,” depending on the holder’s type of business and timelines of ownership.

Crypto assets should be treated like stock and GST should be levied on the brokerage or exchange fees but not on the transaction value. All individuals holding crypto assets must disclose their holdings in their income tax returns like the existing “Schedule AL” at the end of the financial year. Appropriate FEMA regulations and HS codes should be applied for crypto asset purchases from outside India and appropriate persons/entities allowed to import be notified.

Crypto exchanges must ensure due diligence on tokens and projects around the robustness of the underlying blockchain code. A combination of regulation and self-regulation will be a key element to ensure further accountability and transparency. Crypto represents a transformational shift in technology globally and offers tremendous economic and social opportunities for India. Given the inherent network effects associated with crypto, countries that get involved early are at a significant advantage over those that participate later.