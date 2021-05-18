Unlocking cryptocurrency ecosystem with necessary locks Updated : May 18, 2021 17:00:05 IST Crypto represents a transformational shift in technology globally and offers tremendous economic and social opportunities for India. Crypto is a massive opportunity for India. Blockchain could generate $3 trillion per year in business value by 2034. Published : May 18, 2021 05:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply