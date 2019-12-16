#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Business

Union budget 2020: Everyone wants sops and incentives, but who will foot the bill?

Updated : December 16, 2019 08:58 PM IST

It is critical to assimilate that expectations of the direct stakeholders in the financial markets obviously stand at cross-purpose with the interests of the broader population.
The finance minister has reportedly initiated the process of the formulation of the Union Budget for financial year 2020-21.
Union budget 2020: Everyone wants sops and incentives, but who will foot the bill?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV