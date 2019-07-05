Union Budget 2019: Govt's initiatives will help achieve 'housing for all' by 2022, writes EY India's Gaurav Karnik

The real estate sector especially in the residential segment has been witnessing a slowdown over the past few years. This slowdown has been exacerbated by the liquidity crisis among non-banking finance companies. Given this backdrop the real estate sector was expecting the Union Budget 2019 to provide much-needed relief and growth initiatives.

The Narendra Modi government in the maiden budget of its second term has announced various policy and tax reform measures which focus on meeting the agenda of providing affordable housing to the common man and thereby achieving ‘housing for all’ by 2022.

Given that the tenancy laws in India are archaic and prone to litigation, in a welcome move finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will be issuing a model tenancy law for the country which shall be shared with states. The model tenancy law, it is hoped, will help make rental housing become an attractive class of assets for the developers in the country which in turn will help the government in ensuring that persons who are able to purchase houses will have accommodation.

The government has also signalled its intention to release land parcels held by it and other central government enterprises for affordable housing projects. Given there are large unutilised land resources available with the government, this measure will ensure that the existing land is efficiently put to use by the government and at the same time generate revenue as well potentially address the issue of lack of land currently being available for developing affordable housing.

On the income tax side, additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh has been proposed to be provided to individual home buyers on account of interest paid on loan obtained from a financial institution for acquiring property in an affordable housing project subject to satisfying certain conditions, which include a loan has to be taken before the end of the financial year, the stamp duty value of the house being capped at Rs 45 lakhs etc. Given the said deduction is over and above the existing interest deduction of Rs 2 lakh, which was already available under the income tax provisions, it should incentivise persons to own a house — a prospect that still remains a distant dream for many.

Furthermore, owing to the significant interlinkages which the sector has with other ancillary industries, the developers and other stakeholders of industry will welcome this move as the same may lead to a reduction in existing inventory level and will bring in the activity for other ancillary industries such as steel, cement etc.

Definition of ‘affordable housing’ as provided under the Income Tax Act has been amended and has also been aligned with the goods and services tax (GST) laws. The same will provide twin relief to the developers, one is removal of ambiguity around project qualifying as an ‘affordable housing project’ under the GST laws and the other is increase in size of residential plot in an affordable housing project, which can qualify for tax holiday benefits.

Although there have been a few misses in the Budget such as rationalisation of provisions in relation to business trusts, removal of provisions around notional income, providing GST credit on commercial projects, etc., the efforts proposed by the government are commendable and step in the right direction that will assist the government to achieve its noble ambition of providing ‘housing for all’ by 2022.