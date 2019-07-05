Union Budget 2019: Govt's initiatives will boost adoption of electric vehicles, writes Gaurav Karnik of EY India
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:39 PM IST
The 2019 Union Budget has pushed significantly for adoption of electric vehicles and clean technologies as well as the infrastructure needed to make the EV dream a reality.
In order to boost demand for EVs the government has provided an interest deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on loans taken for purchase of a first EV.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more