Economy
Union Budget 2019: Fiscally prudent with a longer term vision
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:12 PM IST
The government's discipline with the RBI mandate on inflation targeting will be well accepted by longer-term foreign investors.
India has one of the highest real interest rates, and moves to reduce the interest burden on the entire economy are welcome.
There was no mention of introduction of estate tax, which is a welcome relief.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more