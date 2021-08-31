Trust, convenience, and security – the holy trinity of customer experience in banking

As the financial industry shifts to “digital first” banking, the most crucial aspect of business revolves around customer satisfaction. Striking a balance between customer trust, convenience, and enhanced digital security are the three-pronged challenges that financial institutions face.

According to the RBI, banks and other financial institutions reported cyber frauds worth Rs 1.38 trillion in 2020-21. In fact, according to the latest ACI Worldwide and YouGov survey conducted in May 2021, 71 percent of consumers said that they are more concerned about scams and fraud because of Covid-19, up from 47 percent at the onset of the pandemic.

The biggest concern for customers today when they make a digital transaction (UPI/eWallets) is the risk of payment fraud (42 percent), followed by privacy of data (36 percent), the survey revealed. These numbers are telling. Every month we read about digital payment volumes scaling new heights – while this is an indicator of customers adapting to the convenience, it also is an indicator of the trust that they are bestowing on the banks.

Now, more than ever before, there is a need for customer experience to climb higher in the list of priorities for fraud detection and prevention strategies in the banking and financial services sector. Fraud detection and prevention are not only about stopping unauthorised financial transactions, but they’re also crucial to create contextual, empathetic moments – non-financial transactions – that are an opportunity to touch customers in a service capacity rather than a sales one.

Serve, don’t sell

To do this, a modern payments risk management strategy must also clearly educate and inform consumers. Banks need to be able to accurately segment customers and assess risk on the fly, in real time. This can be achieved by enabling fraud and risk experts to develop bespoke behavioural profiles, leveraging adaptive machine learning models that can be applied at a tactical level. It is a myth that one size fits all when it comes to taking a mass approach to fraud. As banking becomes increasingly personalized, so too must the fraud prevention mechanisms with respect to customer profiling.

By truly getting to know customers, banks and financial institutions can tailor their level of protection based on what risk looks like, for the customer as an individual. And they can do the same for the way they communicate with those customers around fraud, as and when the need arises. To do this, banks should be leveraging the data they hold to study genuine activity just as much as the fraudulent. And, based on advanced segmentation, they create unique experiences for each customer that both reduce their risks of being a victim of fraud and ensure that, if the worst does happen, the bank has their back.

Achieving this will also allow banks to use their highly skilled human resources better, by automating processes that reduce operational overheads and free up fraud prevention staff to focus on the highest priority work; servicing customers by protecting them.

Not all friction is bad

Some degree of friction is unavoidable to detect and prevent payments fraud, but not all friction is bad. Indeed, if your authorisation requests to the customer are seamlessly tailored, then they can have a service feel to them that is more likely to delight than disappoint.

Going back to the recent ACI Worldwide survey findings, 60 percent of respondents said they choose their bank to be their first point of contact in case of payment fraud. 70 percent also felt that their bank is doing a good job of educating them and the wider public about the potential dangers (i.e. fraud) of digital payments and how to keep personal data safe. This shows that there is room to not only educate customers, but also enhance their trust in the banking system . Payments risk management in the era of digital transformation is about more than being good at fraud detection. It is about being masterful at customer interactions. Because there are real people behind every detection rate KPI or false positive, and each one has unique expectations of their bank.

Addressing the holy trinity of trust, convenience, and security

Providing customers with genuine comfort and security without negatively impacting their journey is the vanguard of convenience and trust. Financial institutions should maintain a customer journey-focused approach to ensure security measures are noticed by the consumers. In addition to this, it is also important to keep in mind that fighting fraud alone rarely pays off. That is why, despite their traditionally competitive nature, there is a need for closer cooperation between banks when it comes to fraud data and intelligence sharing. Through improved collaboration, banks can create a community where real-time information on emerging risks is freely shared between members, including central infrastructure (CI) owners.

A new model of customer interaction has emerged; one that necessitates a shift in how legacy institutions have historically done business. The migration toward digital relationships is so vital for banks today that it has become a competitive differentiator where customer-centricity is the main driver for change in a post-Covid-19 environment. It is important to get it right.

The author, Damon Madden, is Principal Fraud Consultant— Fraud & Risk Management at ACI Worldwide. The views expressed are personal