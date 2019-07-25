#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Views
Views

Trump, Imran Khan, Modi and Kashmir mediation: A storm in a Kahwa cup?

Updated : July 25, 2019 07:59 PM IST

Indian external affairs minister told a heated up parliament that no request for mediation by Prime Minister Modi had ever been made.
Trump did not know exactly how many years the Kashmir conflict had been on for until Imran Khan helpfully told him “70 years”.
Trump, Imran Khan, Modi and Kashmir mediation: A storm in a Kahwa cup?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV