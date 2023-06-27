In this article, author Aishwarya S Nir delves into the power of indigenous wellness traditions from around the world as a source of guidance and inspiration for Indian women seeking a better work-life balance.

“You can't pour from an empty cup” - Eleanor Brownn

In today's fast-paced world, women face unique challenges when it comes to achieving a work-life balance. Balancing multiple responsibilities, including careers, household chores, childcare, and caregiving for elderly family members, often takes a toll on their well-being. Recent statistics from the Deloitte Women at work report- 2023 sheds light on the pressing need for improved work-life balance among Indian women and the potential benefits it can bring.

Indian women are facing significant challenges that affect their overall well-being and mental health. Burnout has become a prevalent issue, with 48 percent of Indian women feeling burnt out, slightly higher than the global average. Disturbingly, younger women in the 18-25 age group experience even higher rates of burnout, reaching a staggering 63 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated work-related stress, with 56 percent of Indian women reporting increased stress levels. Consequently, mental health issues have taken a toll, leading one-third of women to take time off work. Unfortunately, only 41 percent of women feel comfortable discussing these concerns openly in their workplace. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for work-life balance among Indian women to address these challenges effectively.

In this article, we delve into the power of indigenous wellness traditions from around the world as a source of guidance and inspiration for Indian women seeking a better work-life balance. These traditions offer holistic approaches, incorporating physical, mental, and spiritual well-being practices. By incorporating these time-tested traditions from around the world into their lives, Indian women can find sustainable ways to manage their responsibilities, prioritise self-care, and achieve a harmonious integration of work and personal life.

Here we take you through the experience of FOUR extraordinary women from different cultural backgrounds, highlighting their unique perspectives and rituals. Through their stories, we will gain inspiration and practical strategies for achieving work-life balance.

1. Finding balance with slow wellness rituals and Yoga | Vasudha Rai, India

Vasudha Rai's journey towards holistic well-being was shaped by the beauty rituals passed down through her family. Witnessing her mother apply henna to her hair and her grandmother using rosewater for her eyes left a lasting impression. As a beauty editor, Vasudha explored a range of products and treatments, but her perspective shifted when she sought relief from grade IV endometriosis. This prompted her to delve into herbs, teas, supplements, and a more natural approach to beauty. Through trial and error, she discovered the power of combining traditional and modern practices to curate personalised beauty routines.

Emphasising the importance of both active-based skincare solutions and natural remedies, Vasudha rejects a rigid binary approach in favour of a fluidity that responds to her skin's changing needs. From retinol to oils, balms, and dermatological treatments, she effortlessly navigates the beauty landscape with her expertise as a beauty writer.

In addition to her editorial career, Vasudha has authored two best-selling wellness books, "Glow" and "Ritual." These books serve as valuable references, demystifying traditional practices and herbal remedies while making them accessible and relevant to the Indian audience.

While the beauty market often leans towards either natural or clinical approaches, Vasudha highlights the significance of slow wellness rituals alongside active-based skincare solutions. She believes in finding balance rather than extremism, combining the best of both worlds. For example, Vasudha pairs tretinoin with a face massage, recognizing the synergy between modern actives and traditional practices in her skincare routine.

Discussing work-life balance, Vasudha shares her personal insights and strategies. Though she acknowledges that finding balance is relatively easier for her without the responsibilities of children and the flexibility of working from home, she still prioritises her health. Vasudha plans her day around her yoga class, even adjusting her work schedule accordingly. Exercise and a healthy diet are enjoyable activities for her, allowing her to prioritise her well-being effortlessly.

Wellness rituals as recommended by Vasudha in her book Ritual for everyday balance and self care:

Yoga Nidra — A relaxation technique for better sleep or a rejuvenating break during the day, accompanied by the soothing melodies of the 'Tripura Mandala' playlist.

Yoni Mudra — A hand gesture that promotes peace and well-being, particularly beneficial for women.

Trataka — Candle meditation, an ideal practice for enhancing focus and concentration.

Chilled Rosewater Eye Cleansing — A refreshing morning ritual that cleanses and revitalises the eyes.

Navel Oil Massage— An evening ritual of massaging the navel with oil, providing comfort and various benefits, such as stress relief and improved digestion.

DIY— masks and ubtans

2. Finding balance by understanding the interconnectedness of physical and mental health | Yeo Yung Guk, South Korea Discovering the transformative power of indigenous wellness traditions at the Yeo Yung Guk Korean Spa in Seoul, South Korea, was a revelation. This hidden gem beautifully merges ancient wisdom with modern life, offering a unique approach to achieving work-life balance through the Korean Hwasadoksul experience.

At this place they eschew modern cosmetic tools in favour of an ancient thin stick called a "hwasa." This snake-shaped stick, available in three variations, is skillfully used to gently massage specific blood aperture points on the body and face. This traditional approach emphasises the importance of nurturing the skin's foundation, going beyond mere skincare.

What sets this Korean Spa apart is their deep understanding of each individual's unique physiology. They tailor their treatments based on the "Sasang constitution," recognizing that everyone has a different constitution. By incorporating over a hundred natural fermentation plants into their treatments, they optimise results for their clients based on the diagnosis of their constitution. Their commitment to studying medicinal plants and traditional Korean medicine cosmetics further enhances the authenticity of their practices.

It takes a holistic approach, acknowledging that work-life balance encompasses more than just external beauty. They believe that true equilibrium is achieved by strengthening one’s wellness inside out based on their constitution, the health of the skin is intricately connected to overall well-being. Their dedication to this fundamental principle demonstrates a profound understanding of the mind-body connection.

Wellness rituals I discovered during my session at Yeo Yung Guk for everyday self care and balance:

Personalised approach— A good spa is personalised care

Holistic beauty and care— It is a great approach to skincare that can begin with a good invigorating massage to treat the five senses.

3. Finding balance with acts of inner beauty, mindfulness and joy | Junko S Kakizaki, Japan

Junko Sophie Kakizaki, a Japanese culture expert, has dedicated herself to reviving traditional Japanese beauty rituals through her range called Kyoto Beauty Secrets by GBS. Junko draws inspiration from Ishinhō, an ancient Japanese medical and beauty text, to preserve and share the rich heritage of Japanese beauty.

She believes that cultivating inner joy and happiness is the key to work-life balance, this can be cultivated through practices rooted in mindfulness. By celebrating inner beauty and appreciating aesthetic sensibilities, women can create a better world for themselves and others. Junko's passion for traditional Japanese culture and beauty rituals offers valuable insights into achieving a harmonious work-life balance.

Wellness rituals as recommended by Junko in her book Tashinami for everyday balance and joy:

Ikebana — Honing Your Natural Intuition and cultivating a beautiful space around you with Ikebana or Japanese art of flower arrangement

Chanoyu —Experiencing bliss in every moment with Chanoyu or Japanese Tea Ceremony

Kodo— Listening to a Scent with Japanese incense ceremony Kodo

Shinrin-Yoku— Indulging and healing with Forest Bathing or Shinrin-Yoku

Kamioki— Practising the serene ritual of Hair Combing or Kamioki

Misogi— Experiencing bliss with Misogi or Healing Bathing Rituals

4. Finding balance by embracing harmony and cultivating community | Felicia Ruiz, USA

My journey to explore the profound influence of indigenous wellness traditions on work-life balance led me to Phoenix, Arizona, where I had the privilege of attending Felicia Ruiz's Hummingbird Gathering. Felicia, a respected Curandera, invited members of her community to embrace self-care practices inspired by native and Latin American traditions. In this transformative experience, I witnessed firsthand how indigenous wisdom can inspire a harmonious integration of work and personal life.

Felicia explained that a Curandera is a traditional healer and medicine woman with deep knowledge of maintaining harmony with nature, spirit, and the Self. Through her practice, Felicia incorporates healing methods from diverse Indigenous traditions both north and south of the border, offering a holistic approach to wellness.

Felicia's path to becoming a Curandera unfolded naturally within her community. Passed down through generations, her great-grandmother and mother shared their wisdom of plants and folk remedies during her upbringing. As she grew older, Felicia expanded her knowledge through massage therapy, culinary training, and learning from Native American grandmothers who imparted traditional plant remedies.

During her 23 years of training, Felicia discovered the transformative power of food as medicine. By advocating for conscious dietary choices, she witnessed remarkable improvements in vitality and overall well-being. By embracing traditional and whole foods while avoiding processed options, individuals experienced increased energy and vitality in a short period of time, solidifying her belief in the efficacy of her practice.

One of Felicia's cherished traditions is the Hummingbird Gathering, inspired by the hummingbird's symbolism as ancestral messengers. This gathering creates a space for women to celebrate past achievements while seeking guidance from ancestors in manifesting future visions, goals, and dreams. It serves as a reminder of the intergenerational connection and the wisdom we can draw from those who came before us.

When it comes to work-life balance, Felicia challenges the concept itself. Rather than striving for equal division, she advocates for harmony. Drawing from the teachings of her elders, Felicia emphasises the value of finding equilibrium and flow between various aspects of life. This approach recognizes that true balance lies in cultivating a harmonious integration of work, personal pursuits, and spiritual well-being.

Wellness rituals as recommended by Felicia in her book Earth Medicines for everyday harmony :

Work with aromatics

In the morning— Spritz yourself with energising scents such as lime or rose essential oils

Before Bed— Burn an earthy incense to create a space of calm

Resins and herbs— Felicia shares many recipes to create your own incense with various resins and herbs.

In our fast-paced lives, it is all too easy to neglect our well-being, prioritising work and external obligations over our own needs. However, remember that true work-life balance lies in tuning into yourself and acknowledging your fundamental desire to not just survive, but to truly enjoy this life.

By honouring ourselves with the right wellness practices when we need them most, we pave the way for a more harmonious existence. These rituals, whether inspired by indigenous traditions or personal discoveries, hold the key to unlocking our inner vitality and achieving a state of equilibrium.

Through the power of healing rituals, we can replenish our energy, heal our body and mind, and find solace in the midst of life's demands.

—The author, Aishwarya Nir, is an entrepreneur, who founded and actively involved in managing Global Beauty Secrets - a luxury beauty brand. She’s also a Director at Aishwarya Healthcare - a pharmaceutical company. The views expressed are personal.

Photo Credits: Instagram @vasudha.rai, Instagram @junko_sophie_kakizaki, Aishwarya S Nir

