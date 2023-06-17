The ‘prepack’ adds a more versatile means of financial restructuring. To trigger the prepack, the company needs to pass a special resolution of its shareholders, have the directors pass a board resolution and obtain the approval of 2/3rds of its unrelated financial creditors.

Corporate distress varies in its causes, magnitude and impact. However not all cases of distress can effectively be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code-2016 (IBC) process. Admission of IBC leads to dissolution of the board, appointment of lenders’ nominee as the resolution professional (‘RP’) and typically, sale of the entity to a new bidder.