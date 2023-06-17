CNBC TV18
Third Eye: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — you need to learn to stop worrying and love the pre-pack

By Suharsh Sinha  Jun 17, 2023 7:31:33 AM IST (Published)

The ‘prepack’ adds a more versatile means of financial restructuring. To trigger the prepack, the company needs to pass a special resolution of its shareholders, have the directors pass a board resolution and obtain the approval of 2/3rds of its unrelated financial creditors.

Corporate distress varies in its causes, magnitude and impact. However not all cases of distress can effectively be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code-2016 (IBC) process. Admission of IBC leads to dissolution of the board, appointment of lenders’ nominee as the resolution professional (‘RP’) and typically, sale of the entity to a new bidder.

This approach prevents bespoke solutions required for individual cases. Corporate distress due to reasons extraneous to the capital structure, such as managerial incompetence, shrinking markets, or rising input costs may be ripe for the IBC process to achieve a complete operational and financial turnaround. But in companies where the distress arises due to over-leverage or undercapitalisation, we need a hybrid mechanism which achieves financial restructuring without compromising operational debts or affecting a change in control.
