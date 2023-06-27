I began writing Homeless as a distraction from my reality, while using it to deconstruct how I felt about my recent loss of position in the world.

When I pondered writing a book in 2017, it was mainly to have a distraction. I was lonely, isolated, and homeless—and I didn’t want to think about that. Writing has also been the place where I deconstructed my emotions since I was 14 years old; I was giving myself the therapy I couldn’t afford.

So I began writing Homeless (Homeless: Growing Up Lesbian and Dyslexic in India) as a distraction from my reality, while using it to deconstruct how I felt about my recent loss of position in the world. I had come out to my mother and lost her support— left to fend for myself when I couldn’t hold down a job or finish a course because of my dyslexia.