3 Min Read
I began writing Homeless as a distraction from my reality, while using it to deconstruct how I felt about my recent loss of position in the world.
When I pondered writing a book in 2017, it was mainly to have a distraction. I was lonely, isolated, and homeless—and I didn’t want to think about that. Writing has also been the place where I deconstructed my emotions since I was 14 years old; I was giving myself the therapy I couldn’t afford.
So I began writing Homeless (Homeless: Growing Up Lesbian and Dyslexic in India) as a distraction from my reality, while using it to deconstruct how I felt about my recent loss of position in the world. I had come out to my mother and lost her support— left to fend for myself when I couldn’t hold down a job or finish a course because of my dyslexia.
I had only recently been diagnosed with Dyslexia then and I needed time to adjust to it. I couldn’t deconstruct the emotions I felt literally, since in 2017, Section 377 was still a law and if I was caught writing about lesbian feelings, I could face expulsion from the university hostel which was the only temporary home I had. So I was deconstructing my emotions as fiction, something I’ve done successfully before.