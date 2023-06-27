In this article, author Aishwarya S Nir delves into the power of indigenous wellness traditions from around the world as a source of guidance and inspiration for Indian women seeking a better work-life balance.

“You can't pour from an empty cup” - Eleanor Brownn

In today's fast-paced world, women face unique challenges when it comes to achieving a work-life balance. Balancing multiple responsibilities, including careers, household chores, childcare, and caregiving for elderly family members, often takes a toll on their well-being. Recent statistics from the Deloitte Women at work report- 2023 sheds light on the pressing need for improved work-life balance among Indian women and the potential benefits it can bring.