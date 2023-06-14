Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation

Replenishing structures provide opportunities for investors to lock into the typically high risk-adjusted returns offered by securitisation transactions over longer tenures, while also limiting prepayment and reinvestment risks, writes Crisil Rating's Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitharaman

Replenishing structures have gained traction since the Reserve Bank of India accorded formal recognition to these in its Master Directions on Securitisation of Standard Assets, issued in September 2021. Replenishing structures is a variant of securitisation that involves sale of a pool of retail loans by an originator to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) trust, which then issues pass-through certificates (PTCs).

As much as Rs 5,000 crore of PTCs with replenishing structures were rated last fiscal alone.