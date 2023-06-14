CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeThird Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation News

Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation

Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Krishnan Sitharaman  Jun 14, 2023 12:43:03 PM IST (Published)

Replenishing structures provide opportunities for investors to lock into the typically high risk-adjusted returns offered by securitisation transactions over longer tenures, while also limiting prepayment and reinvestment risks, writes Crisil Rating's Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitharaman

Replenishing structures have gained traction since the Reserve Bank of India accorded formal recognition to these in its Master Directions on Securitisation of Standard Assets, issued in September 2021. Replenishing structures is a variant of securitisation that involves sale of a pool of retail loans by an originator to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) trust, which then issues pass-through certificates (PTCs). 

As much as Rs 5,000 crore of  PTCs with replenishing structures were rated last fiscal alone.
The evolution of replenishing structures is in sync with that of the broader securitisation market in India, which saw issuances totalling Rs 1.8 lakh crore last fiscal, up 33 percent on-year and on top of a whopping 50 percent growth in the previous fiscal as the post pandemic recovery gathered steam.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X