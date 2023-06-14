Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation

5 Min(s) Read
Replenishing structures provide opportunities for investors to lock into the typically high risk-adjusted returns offered by securitisation transactions over longer tenures, while also limiting prepayment and reinvestment risks, writes Crisil Rating's Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitharaman
Replenishing structures have gained traction since the Reserve Bank of India accorded formal recognition to these in its Master Directions on Securitisation of Standard Assets, issued in September 2021. Replenishing structures is a variant of securitisation that involves sale of a pool of retail loans by an originator to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) trust, which then issues pass-through certificates (PTCs).
As much as Rs 5,000 crore of PTCs with replenishing structures were rated last fiscal alone.
The evolution of replenishing structures is in sync with that of the broader securitisation market in India, which saw issuances totalling Rs 1.8 lakh crore last fiscal, up 33 percent on-year and on top of a whopping 50 percent growth in the previous fiscal as the post pandemic recovery gathered steam.